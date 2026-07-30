Trending Food
Ka-Soh’s fish noodle soup, sambal stingray handroll and Milo-glazed donuts: 8 trending foods to celebrate National Day
- Celebrate National Day with special food collaborations and creations, including heritage dishes and unique twists like sambal stingray handrolls and Milo-glazed doughnuts.
- Notable highlights include Ka-Soh’s fish noodle soup pop-up and actor Li Nan Xing’s family recipes at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.
- Former home-based business Sushi Pinch will launch its first dine-in pop-up at Chef X with new dishes, including National Day items.
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SINGAPORE - With National Day round the corner, food patriotism is in full swing with special collaborations and creations rolled out to celebrate the Republic’s 61st birthday.
Think sambal stingray made into a handroll, chicken rice-inspired pan-fried dumplings and Milo-glazed doughnuts.
There are also familiar names to watch out for - heritage zichar brand Ka-Soh’s pop-up at Tanglin Cookhouse dishes out its signature fish noodle soup, while veteran actor Li Nan Xing showcases some of his family’s recipes at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s Town Restaurant buffet.
So put on your red and white outfit and get into the National Day mood at these eight eateries:
Ka-Soh x Tanglin Cookhouse
What: Heritage zichar brand Ka-Soh - best known for its signature fish noodle soup - makes a brief comeback for National Day, in collaboration with Tanglin Cookhouse.
Established in 1939, Ka-Soh shut its final outlet at Greenwood Avenue in 2025. Its frozen soup packs are still sold online.
At Tanglin Cookhouse, savour the famed fish noodle soup ($18++) with grouper slices in its rich broth finished with Shaoxing wine. Ka-Soh’s prawn paste chicken mid wings ($15++ for eight pieces) are also available.
For best value, go for the three-course Tanglin Heritage Set Menu ($58++ for two people), which includes both dishes, as well as a second main course choice from Tanglin Cookhouse’s selection of local and international dishes. Options include tiger prawn spicy aglio olio and Indian butter chicken.
The meal finishes with two desserts - Heritage Gula Melaka Sago Pudding and/or Warm Yam “Orh Nee”.
Frozen packets of the fish soup (400g, $12+) can also be bought in store, while stocks last.
Where: Tanglin Cookhouse outlets at 01-106 Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road; and 01-07 PLQ 3, 2 Tanjong Katong Road
When: Till Aug 31
Info: www.tanglincookhouse.com.sg
Li Nan Xing x Town Restaurant
What: A delicious line-up of dining experiences await at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.
But if you only have time for one, head to Town Restaurant for its dinner buffet ($98++ for an adult, $108++ on Aug 9), created in collaboration with local actor Li Nan Xing.
On top of the buffet’s array of international selection, it will showcase six dishes from his family’s recipes.
The live station features Li’s bak kut teh with black garlic, as well as crispy seafood cake. Other highlights include kampung curry chicken, Nyonya beef rendang and asam pedas.
Those dining from Aug 7 to 9 will also get to meet Li, as he will be present to serve the dishes.
Where: Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square
When: Till Aug 9 (except Aug 2 and 3), 6.30pm to 10pm
Info: www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore/offers/feast-with-li-nan-xing
Mister Donut x Milo
What: The partnership between Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut and Milo makes a crunchy return.
The Pon De Royale ($3.20) is the classic Pon De Ring sliced in half, filled with Milo cream and crunchy kataifi, then finished with a Milo glaze.
The other option is the Milo-glazed Cream Treasure Bomb ($3.20) stuffed with Milo cream and crispy Milo Nuggets.
Where: All Mister Donut outlets
When: Aug 1 to Sept 13
Info: https://misterdonut.com.sg
Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen
What: The Crystal Jade Group has rolled out special National Day creations across its restaurants, and the ones to focus on are at its casual Hong Kong Kitchen concept.
The iconic chicken rice is reimagined as pan-fried dumplings ($6.80 for three pieces, available till 5pm) filled with glutinous rice, chicken pieces and perfumed with ginger, garlic and pandan leaves. For the finishing touch, dip the dumplings into housemade chicken rice chilli.
To welcome the return of pig’s blood in Singapore, there is a Sizzling Pig Blood Curd & Tofu with Salted Fish & Minced Meat ($16.80) served in a claypot.
Other highlights include Singapore-Style Chilli Prawn & Pan-fried Rice Roll with Dried Shrimp ($18.80) and Gula Melaka Chendol served with Coconut Ice Cream ($7.80).
Where: Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen outlets
When: Till Aug 30
Info: For full list of outlets and opening hours, go to www.crystaljade.com
Keng Eng Kee Seafood x Rappu and The Feather Blade
What: Savour sambal stingray - as a handroll at handroll bar Rappu, made possible with its collaboration with zichar institution Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK).
The handroll ($14) includes KEK’s sambal belacan, pickled shallots, calamansi and sakura ebi. The dish is also available as an izakaya-style plate ($32) without rice.
Over at Rappu’s sister steakhouse The Feather Blade, KEK’s coffee sauce from its famed coffee pork ribs features in a coffee beef burger ($26).
The burger includes a 200g patty deep-fried in beef fat, foie gras, pickled yellow and red onions.
Where: Rappu, 52 Duxton Road; and The Feather Blade, 61 Tanjong Pagar Road
When: Aug 1 to 31
Info: www.rappu.sg and www.thefeatherblade.com
Red House Seafood
What: No National Day celebration is complete without a chilli crab feast, this time at the iconic Red House Seafood.
The Clarke Quay outlet offers two portions of 500g crab ($88++) while the Esplanade outlet serves up a 1kg crab ($118++). Both sets include six crab-shaped mantous.
Another Singapore icon will feature at the Clarke Quay and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore locations, in collaboration with local poultry supplier Toh Thye San.
The elevated Hainanese French-Bred Chicken Claypot Rice ($48++) is paired with housemade chicken rice chilli, spring onion sauce and ginger.
Where: Red House Seafood outlets at Clarke Quay, Esplanade and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
When: Aug 1 to 31
Info: www.redhouseseafood.com
Sushi Pinch at Chef X
What: What started as a home-based business in 2020 will soon morph into a dine-in pop-up at Chef X - an initiative by Far East Organization that provides a platform for talented home-based chefs to trial their F&B concepts.
Sushi Pinch, which specialises in sushi bakes, is run by Philippines-born Janna Caganap, 25, who has lived in Singapore since she was six years old.
Two of her new dishes for the pop-up are National Day specials (till Aug 29) - Satay Crunch ($14) sushi bake with a sweet and savoury peanut sauce; and Crab Rangoon & Kueh Pie Tee ($9).
The line-up also includes the best-selling Samurai Salmon ($14) and, for dessert, Turon Bites (bite-sized fried banana fritters) with Ube Ice Cream ($9).
Where: Chef X, 03-103/104 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street
When: Aug 6 to Oct 9, 11.30am to 9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays
Info: @sushipinch on Instagram
KFC Curry x Sambal
What: If you have yet to try the KFC Curry x Sambal creations, this is your sign.
For the Zinger option (from $8.10), the usual burger buns are replaced by prata, accompanied with a sweet sambal and a tub of curry with chunky potatoes. This is best eaten in store for your prata to remain crispy.
The two piece chicken version (from $9.85) comes with the curry, sambal and prata separately - best for delivery so that you can reheat the prata.
For a late night snack, the Curry x Sambal Macaroni Bowl (from $7.50) is available at selected outlets from 9pm to 2am (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays) and 9pm to midnight (Sundays and public holidays).
Pair your meal with some new KFC swag, launching on Aug 1 at the Kallang outlet.
These include an over-sized drumstick plushie ($23.90), bucket bag ($15.90) and jacket ($65.90).
Where: All KFC outlets (except Singapore Zoo), GrabFood, foodpanda and KFC Delivery
When: Till Aug 18
Info: www.kfc.com.sg