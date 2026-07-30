Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Go for chilli crab, coffee beef burger, Milo-glazed doughnuts and KFC’s Curry x Sambal Zinger this National Day.

SINGAPORE - With National Day round the corner, food patriotism is in full swing with special collaborations and creations rolled out to celebrate the Republic’s 61st birthday.

Think sambal stingray made into a handroll, chicken rice-inspired pan-fried dumplings and Milo-glazed doughnuts.

There are also familiar names to watch out for - heritage zichar brand Ka-Soh’s pop-up at Tanglin Cookhouse dishes out its signature fish noodle soup, while veteran actor Li Nan Xing showcases some of his family’s recipes at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s Town Restaurant buffet.

So put on your red and white outfit and get into the Nation al Day mood at t hese eigh t eate ries:

Ka-Soh x Tanglin Cookhouse

What: Heritage zichar brand Ka-Soh - best known for its signature fish noodle soup - makes a brief comeback for National Day, in collaboration with Tanglin Cookhouse.

Established in 1939, Ka-Soh shut its final outlet at Greenwood Avenue in 2025. Its frozen soup packs are still sold online.

At Tanglin Cookhouse, savour the famed fish noodle soup ($18++) with grouper slices in its rich broth finished with Shaoxing wine. Ka-Soh’s prawn paste chicken mid wings ($15++ for eight pieces) are also available.

Ka-Soh's fish noodle soup and prawn paste chicken. PHOTO: TANGLIN COOKHOUSE

For best value, go for the three-course Tanglin Heritage Set Menu ($58++ for two people), which includes both dishes, as well as a second main cours e choic e from Tanglin Cookhouse’s selection of local and international dishes. Options include tiger prawn spicy aglio olio and Indian butter chicken.

The meal finishes with two desserts - Heritage Gula Melaka Sago Pudding and/or Warm Yam “Orh Nee”.

Frozen packets of the fish soup (400g, $12+) can also be bought in store, while stocks last.

Where: Tanglin Cookhouse outlets at 01-106 Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road; and 01-07 PLQ 3, 2 Tanjong Katong Road

When: Till Aug 31

Info: www.tanglincookhouse.com.sg

Li Nan Xing x Town Restaurant

What: A delicious line-up of dining experiences await at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

But if you only have time for one, head to Town Restaurant for its dinner buffet ($98++ for an adult, $108++ on Aug 9), created in collaboration with local actor Li Nan Xing.

On top of the buffet’s array of international selection, it will showcase six dishes from his family’s recipes.

The live station features Li’s bak kut teh with black garlic, as well as crispy seafood cake. Other highlights include kampung curry chicken, Nyonya beef rendang and asam pedas.

Li Nan Xing's Bak Kut Teh with Black Garlic. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Those dining from Aug 7 to 9 will also get t o meet Li, as he will be present to serve the dishes.

Where: Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

When: Till Aug 9 (except Aug 2 and 3), 6.30pm to 10pm

Info: www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore/offers/feast-with-li-nan-xing

Mister Donut x Milo

What: The partnership between Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut and Milo makes a crunch y return.

The Pon De Royale ($3.20) is the classic Pon De Ring sliced in half, filled with Milo cream and crunchy kataifi, t hen finished with a Milo glaze.

The other option is the Milo-glazed Cream Treasure Bomb ($3.20) stuffed with Milo cream and crispy Milo Nuggets.

Mister Donut x Milo's Cream Treasure Bomb. PHOTO: MISTER DONUT

Where: All Mister Donut outlets

When: Aug 1 to Sept 13

Info: https://misterdonut.com.sg

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen

What: The Crystal Jade Group has rolled out special National Day creations across its restaurants, and the ones to focus on are at its casual Hong Kong Kitchen concept.

The iconic chicken rice is reimagined as pan-fried dumplings ($6.80 for three pieces, available till 5pm) filled with glutinous rice, chicken pieces and perfumed with ginger, garlic and pandan leaves. For the finishing touch, dip the dumplings into housemade chicken rice chilli.

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen's National Day items. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GROUP

To welcome the return of pig’s blood in Singapore, there is a Sizzling Pig Blood Curd & Tofu with Salted Fish & Minced Meat ($16.80) served in a claypot.

Other highlights include Singapore-Style Chilli Prawn & Pan-fried Rice Roll with Dried Shrimp ($18.80) and Gula Melaka Chendol served with Coconut Ice Cream ($7.80).

Where: Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen outlets

When: Till Aug 30

Info: For full list of outlets and opening hours, go to www.crystaljade.com

Keng Eng Kee Seafood x Rappu and The Feather Blade

What: Savour sambal stingray - as a handroll at handroll bar Rappu, made possible with its collaboration with zichar institution Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK).

The handroll ($14) includes KEK’s sambal belacan, pickled shallots, calamansi and sakura ebi. The dish is also available as an izakaya-style plate ($32) without rice.

Sambal stingray handroll at Rappu. PHOTO: THEPROPER CONCEPTS COLLECTIVE

Over at Rappu’s sister steakhouse The Feather Blade, KEK’s coffee sauce from its famed coffee pork ribs features in a coffee beef burger ($26).

The burger includes a 200g patty deep-fried in beef fat, foie gras, pickled yellow and red onions.

Where: Rappu, 52 Duxton Road; and The Feather Blade, 61 Tanjong Pagar Road

When: Aug 1 to 31

Info: www.rappu.sg and www.thefeatherblade.com

Red House Seafood

What: No National Day celebration is complete without a chilli crab feast, t his time at the iconic Red House Seafood.

The Clarke Quay outlet offers two portions of 500g crab ($88++) while the Esplanade outlet serves up a 1kg crab ($118++). Both sets include six crab-shaped mantous.

Red House Seafood's Chilli Crab set. PHOTO: RED HOUSE SEAFOOD

Another Singapore icon will feature at the Clarke Quay and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore locations, in collaboration with local poultry supplier Toh Thye San.

The elevated Hainanese French-Bred Chicken Claypot Rice ($48++) is paired with housemade chicken rice chilli, spring onion sauce and ginger.

Where: Red House Seafood outlets at Clarke Quay, Esplanade and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

When: Aug 1 to 31

Info: www.redhouseseafood.com

Sushi Pinch at Chef X

What: What started as a home-based business in 2020 will soon morph into a di ne-in pop-up at Chef X - an initiative by Far East Organization that provides a platform for talented home-based chefs to trial their F&B conc epts.

Sushi Pinch, which specialises in sushi bakes, is run by Philippines-born Janna Caganap, 25, who ha s live d in Singapore since she was six years old.

Two of her new dishes for the pop-up are National Day specials (till Aug 29) - Satay Crunch ($14) sushi bake with a sweet and savoury peanut sauce; and Crab Rangoon & Kueh Pie Tee ($9).

Sushi Pinch offers a National Day special Satay Crunch sushi bake. PHOTO: SUSHI PINCH

The line-up also includes the best-selling Samurai Salmon ($14) and, for dessert, Turon Bites (bite-sized fried banana fritters) with Ube Ice Cream ($9).

Where: Chef X, 03-103/104 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street

When: Aug 6 to Oct 9, 11.30am to 9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Info: @sushipinch on Instagram

KFC Curry x Sambal

What: If you have yet to try the KFC Curry x Sambal creations, this is your sign.

For the Zinger option (from $8.10), the usual burger buns are replaced by prata, accompanied with a sweet sambal and a tub of curry with chunky potat oes. This is best eaten in store fo r you r prata to remain crispy.

The two piece chicken version (from $9.85) comes with the curry, sambal and prata separately - best for delivery so that you can reheat the prata.

KFC Curry x Sambal Chicken. PHOTO: KFC

For a late night snack, the Curry x Sambal Macaroni Bowl (from $7.50) is available at selected outlets from 9pm to 2am (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays) and 9pm to midnight (Sundays and public holidays).

Pair your meal with some new KFC swag, launching on Aug 1 at the Kallang outlet.

These include an over-sized drumstick plushie ($23.90), bucket bag ($15.90) and jacket ($65.90).

Where: All KFC outlets (except Singapore Zoo), GrabFood, foodpanda and KFC Delivery

When: Till Aug 18

Info: www.kfc.com.sg