Japanese cafe Rituel Tokyo makes Singapore debut at Ngee Ann City

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Founded in Tokyo in 2015, Rituel Tokyo blends French culinary culture with Japanese craftsmanship and hospitality.

SINGAPORE – Rituel Tokyo, a Japanese cafe brand known for its pastries, opened its first overseas outlet at Ngee Ann City on July 9.

Founded in Tokyo in 2015, it blends French culinary culture with Japanese craftsmanship and hospitality. Its Singapore outlet is conceptualised as an all-day dining destination with a menu that has been tailored to the Singaporean climate and local dining habits.

It includes Singapore-exclusive dishes, like the Japanese Egg Danish Sandwich, filled with soft Japanese-style scrambled eggs and truffle mushroom cream. Other creations include the Wagyu Roast Beef Danish Sandwich with housemade pickles and red wine sauce, as well as Pot Pie Soups.

Popular items such as Rituel’s Escargot and Signature Layer Croissant will also be available here.

Inspired by France’s s alon de the or tearooms, the brand is also rolling out an Afternoon Tea programme at this new outlet. Exclusive to Singapore, it features a dessert wagon stocked with Brioche Flower Donuts and Signature Parfaits, as well as fresh cream cakes and seasonal fruit pastries.

“Singapore is a meaningful next step for us: a city where diverse cultures meet and where people deeply appreciate refined food experiences,” says Masaru Watanabe, managing director of Japanese lifestyle company Baycrew’s Co , which runs Rituel. “This flagship will serve as a showcase for our future expansion across South-east Asia, and a place where we continue to evolve the Rituel experience for a new audience.”

To celebrate its soft opening in July, Rituel is offering guests the Bouquet Afternoon Tea for Two at $100++ (usual price $118++), inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

To mark its grand opening in August, guests who spend $30++ will receive a complimentary Signature Layer Croissant, while stocks last.

Where: 03-10A/03-11D Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City Tower B, 391 Orchard Road

Open: 10.30am to 9.30pm daily

Info: instagram.com/rituel_singapore