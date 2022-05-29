It's a wrap

To stand out from the crowd, restaurants are getting ever more creative when it comes to festive foods. It is no different with this year's glutinous rice dumplings or bak chang (zongzi in hanyu pinyin), eaten to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival which falls on Friday.

Also called Duan Wu Jie, which means the festival at the beginning of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it is celebrated by Chinese worldwide to commemorate Chu Yuan, a patriotic poet who lived during the Warring States Period (475 to 221BC).