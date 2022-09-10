Israel desert winemakers show the way ahead as Europe heats up

ISRAEL - In Israel's Negev desert, winemakers are sharing their knowledge of growing vines in the blistering heat with European producers also facing fierce temperatures this summer.

Walking between rows of ripe grapes growing from the scorched land, Mr David Pinto enthuses about how his vineyard has come of age in the past three years.

"We're masters of the conditions, without depending on the whims of the weather," said Mr Pinto, whose estate near the southern Israeli town of Yeruham carries his name.

With nearly year-round sunshine and little rain in the barren Negev, he has adopted a micro-irrigation system to conserve resources and drip water slowly onto the vines.

Such techniques may soon need to be used across the Mediterranean region, with winemakers in France forced to start picking earlier than usual due to an exceptionally dry and hot summer.

"Winemakers from Bordeaux came to visit us following the heatwave in France," said Mr Pinto, who advised his guests on ways to adapt to climate changes.

"Now, we share the same challenges, with the extreme climate and the dryness that harms the grapes," he added, while workers plucked grapes in the early morning light.

Israel's greener north has long been the centre of its viniculture, but more pioneering winemakers are discovering its sun-baked south.

Pinto, whose wines sell for 89 shekels (S$36), is one of more than 25 wineries now dotted across the desert landscape.

They include Ramat Negev, adjacent to the Egyptian border, and Nana, located near the vast crater-like formation of Makhtesh Ramon.

Enduring extreme heat, Mr Ilan Abitbol, who advises various Israeli winemakers, is busy creating a variety of blends on a small plot of land.