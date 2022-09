SINGAPORE – Ipoh hawker fare is finally getting its due recognition in Singapore, with new stalls opening in recent years that sell authentic versions of chicken hor fun and curry mee that have won the approval of Malaysians living here.

But these tend to be standalone, humble coffee-shop eateries, similar to what you find in the Perak capital – except for the OldTown White Coffee chain of eateries which, unfortunately, has done little to elevate the cuisine after 14 years here.