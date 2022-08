While laksa for most Singaporeans means a noodle dish in a spicy, orange broth thickened with coconut milk, it comes in many other forms in neighbouring Malaysia.

In recent years, many of these have popped up here, with resident Malaysians selling dishes that their fellow countrymen are missing from home. So, besides the familiar Penang laksa, you can now find versions from other regions like Sarawak and Ipoh.