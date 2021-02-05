In high spirits: Best places to stock up on festive libations for this year's CNY celebrations

SINGAPORE - While this year's Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations may be a muted affair with only eight people allowed for each household a day, it is still a time for the time-honoured tradition of feasting and drinking with friends and family.

If you are stocking up on booze for the impending festivities, e-commerce platforms like Shopee and iShopChangi are offering convenient wine bundles, whisky gift sets and even snacks to go with your drinking, at discounted prices, and delivered to your home.