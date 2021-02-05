In high spirits: Best places to stock up on festive libations for this year's CNY celebrations

Junior the Pocket Bar's cocktails too are equally festive, with returning favourites like the pineapple tart-inspired Rolling For Prosperity.
Junior the Pocket Bar's cocktails too are equally festive, with returning favourites like the pineapple tart-inspired Rolling For Prosperity. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
  • Published
    18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - While this year's Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations may be a muted affair with only eight people allowed for each household a day, it is still a time for the time-honoured tradition of feasting and drinking with friends and family.

If you are stocking up on booze for the impending festivities, e-commerce platforms like Shopee and iShopChangi are offering convenient wine bundles, whisky gift sets and even snacks to go with your drinking, at discounted prices, and delivered to your home.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.

Topics: 