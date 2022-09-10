In Fine Spirits

CELEBRATE NEGRONI WEEK

With its bitter mix of gin, vermouth and Campari, the Negroni is not exactly a beginner's cocktail.

But this year's Negroni Week - which is in its 10th iteration - promises to deconstruct and reinvent the crimson Italian concoction to cater to a range of palates.

It kicks off with a party at Caffe Fernet in Collyer Quay on Sunday, which includes a "Negroni battle" where Italian bartenders from the Jigger & Pony group of bars will duke it out to whip up the best version of the cocktail.

Ten of Singapore's top bars have also come up with their versions of the drink called Negroni Handshakes. They include the Black Forest Negroni ($25++) at 28 HongKong Street, which uses rum and sweet Ruby Port wine to blunt the bitterness of a classic Negroni.

Patrons of Opus Bar & Grill in Orchard Road also stand to win a year's supply of Negroni from the steakhouse. Drop by its Campari photo booth during your next visit, and tag @opusbarandgrill and #NegroniWeekOpusBarandGrill in your snap.

One lucky winner will receive complimentary serves of Negroni for subsequent visits until next September.

Info: Negroni Week runs from Monday to Sept 19 at about 60 participating venues. Go to www.negroniweek.com

PS.CAFE LAUNCHES VERANDAH GIN

The gin bubble shows no signs of popping just yet, with the PS.Cafe group being the latest to jump on the bandwagon of those launching their own gin. The popular chic-casual restaurant chain has teamed up with home-grown Tanglin Distillery for their version.

The PS.Cafe Verandah Gin ($98 a bottle) boasts locally inspired botanicals such as pandan leaves, coconut and lemongrass.

If you would like to try before you buy, some outlets are offering it in special cocktails, such as the PS.Cafe Verandah Tom Collins ($22+), which adds a tropical twist to the classic concoction with a dash of coconut syrup and pineapple juice.

Info: The gin is available at selected PS.Cafe outlets including East Coast Park and Harding Road, and online at www.pscafe.com/verandah-gin and Lazada

COOL OFF WITH CANNED CHUHAI

The humble chuhai - a soda of shochu, a Japanese liquor typically distilled from barley or sweet potato - offers easy and sweet drinking.

Canned chuhai is popular in Japan as a sweeter and cheaper alternative to beer, and makes for a refreshing beverage on warm evenings and for afternoon barbecues or beach hangouts.

Horoyoi's range of canned chuhai (from $3.90 for a 250ml can) comes in classic flavours such as Salty Grapefruit and Plum Soda. There is also a rotating line-up of limited seasonal flavours, which now include Japanese Pear and Cream Soda.

Horoyoi - which has just 3 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) and added sugar in the form of high fructose corn syrup - is more of a soda with a slight alcoholic kick.

On the other end of that spectrum is Strong Zero (from $6.90 for a 250ml can), with 9 per cent ABV.

The Japanese brand has a core range of flavours such as Triple Peach and Double Shekwasha Lime, all of which are naturally sweetened and flavoured with fruit frozen in liquid nitrogen. For a limited time, there is also a Green Apple seasonal flavour, which promises to deliver cosy autumn vibes with its crisp and bright notes.

Info: Strong Zero and Horoyoi are available at Don Don Donki outlets, major supermarkets and convenience stores

ENJOY EQUESTRIAN-THEMED COCKTAILS AT FARRER HORSE

Farrer Horse, a new gastro-cocktail spot, has just opened in Kampong Glam.

Taking its cue from Farrer Park as the home of Singapore's first race course, the launch menu includes six bespoke libations ($22++ each) inspired by famous racehorses.

The cocktails are created by local mixology legend Roman Foltan - whose impressive resume includes a stint as head bartender at Atlas in Parkview Square - and feature inventive flavour profiles.

The Rocket Man, for instance, marries horseradish and grape brandy. It is named after one of Singapore's most famous racehorses, which retired in 2016 after bringing in almost $7 million in prize stakes.

Tequila fans might be intrigued by Eclipse, which is named after a renowned 18th-century British thoroughbred racehorse and blends the distilled agave spirit with pomegranate, celery, coriander and Fino sherry wine.

Info: Go to www.farrerhorse.com. To book, call 8139-8109 or e-mail info@farrerhorse.com