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Reuben Koh opened Reuben’s in a coffee shop in Kallang Bahru, where he serves restaurant fare in a casual setting.

SINGAPORE – Two months after leaving Reverie, a Western food stall he opened earlier in 2026, Reuben Koh is back on his feet with a new concept.

The 25-year-old opened Reuben’s, a Western food stall at a coffee shop in Kallang Bahru on July 1. His two partners suggested using his name after he struggled to think of an alternative.

“Putting my own name also evokes even greater accountability from me,” he says. “It means a lot that my business partners are fine with it as well.”

One of them is MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong, 28, who owns private-dining outfit Twelve Flavours and co-owns hawker business Berempah Bros.

The pair became acquainted on Facebook in April. After Koh left Reverie at the end of the month, the two, along with a third partner brought in by Cheong, began planning Reuben’s and scouting for locations.

This is not his first foray into the food business since his release from the Reformative Training Centre (RTC) in 2022. He had been in and out of trouble since his teens and decided to turn his life around only while serving his sentence at the RTC.

In 2023, he opened his first food stall in a school. After it closed, he worked in a string of restaurants before opening Reverie.

“I’m not well-to-do financially and I’ve never eaten at any higher-end establishment except during the times I worked at such places,” he says, which spurred him to set up his latest venture.

He and his partners chose the Kallang Bahru unit because it is spacious and beside a multi-storey carpark, and for its central location.

The stall offers more than 10 pasta and main course options. Koh wants to redefine coffee-shop Western fare by offering diners dishes more commonly found in higher-end restaurants.

New dishes include Jjamppong Seafood Spaghetti ($19), which combines elements of Korean jjamppong and Italian vongole.

Jjamppong Seafood Spaghetti combines elements of Korean jjamppong and Italian vongole. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Koh sautes prawns, squid and clams, then adds gochujang, cream and prawn broth to produce a sauce with a bisque-like consistency. The spaghetti is finished with parsley, herb oil and prawn oil.

The Pork Chop ($24) features a bone-in pork loin brined for up to 24 hours, then seared and roasted. It is served medium-well with housemade mashed potato and mustard pork jus.

The Pork Chop features a bone-in pork loin brined for up to 24 hours, then seared and roasted. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Dishes carried over from Reverie include Short Rib Ragu Mafalda ($14), Carbonara ($14) and Signature White Beef Bolognese Mafalda ($14), which features cream.

Koh developed most of the recipes, while Cheong helped with the jjamppong pasta and desserts. The stall also makes its own ice cream, gelato and sorbet.

Reuben Koh (right) with his new business partner, MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

A new beginning

The partners invested $30,000 in Reuben’s and signed a formal agreement defining their roles .

Koh oversees daily operations, logistics and most of the menu. Cheong handles finances , margins and paperwork, collaborates on dishes and steps into the kitchen during busy periods. The third partner handles the accounts and also helps out with cooking when needed .

Reuben Koh developed most of the recipes at his new stall. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Working with partners who have culinary experience makes discussions easier, Koh says, because they understand the reasoning behind kitchen and menu decisions.

The arrangement differs from that at Reverie, which he left about three months after it opened in January, over disagreements on issues such as the running of the business.

He worked part-time at several food establishments while setting up Reuben’s. “I know that what I built with Reverie – the concept and idea – works,” he says. “I decided it would be best to restart as soon as possible , especially when there were many who still supported and remembered me .”

Koh and his partners designed Reuben’s to avoid the manpower and workflow challenges he encountered at Reverie. Reuben’s now has two full-time experienced chefs and two part-timers, in addition to Koh who cooks and oversees day-to-day operations. His partners also chip in during busy periods.

Reuben Koh works 12 hours daily at his new stall, but hopes to reduce his hours when business is more stable. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At Reverie, Koh spent three to four hours chopping up to 30kg of onions, carrots and celery for mirepoix. A Thermomix now handles the task in 20 minutes.

The team also partially cooks pork chops using ovens and immersion circulators.

For a start, Koh works from 10am to 10pm daily, keeping a close watch on food quality and processes. He plans to cut down to five days a week from August when the business is more stable.

Troubled past

Koh’s path into cooking followed a turbulent adolescence.

He attended St Anthony’s Primary School and Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, where he failed his O-level examinations.

His parents are divorced and he is estranged from his mother. He remains in contact with his father, a 67-year-old private-hire driver, whom he meets about once a month.

At 13, he began staying away from home, smoking, drinking, fighting and associating with a gang. After breaching a police guidance programme, he was sent to the Singapore Boys’ Home in 2015. He later served a sentence at Singapore Boys’ Hostel, followed by probation and electronic tagging.

After completing the sentence in 2017, he started a home-based business repairing and modifying personal mobility devices (PMDs). He was later charged over a series of PMD-related offences, as well as for affray, committed between 2017 and 2019, including one instance of resisting arrest, and sentenced to a year at the RTC.

During his time there, Koh grew tired of living with anger, sadness and resentment. He read more than 500 books and reflected on the life he wanted.

He enrolled in Prison School and prepared to retake his O levels. After his release in August 2022, he attended remedial classes and took examinations as a private candidate, scoring an A1 in English, his best subject out of five.

He is now pursuing a part-time diploma course in digital communications at Ngee Ann Polytechnic with support from the Yellow Ribbon Fund Star (Skills Training Assistance to Restart) Bursary. He has completed one year of his studies and hopes to obtain his diploma in 2027.

A chef’s advice

Cooking began as a necessity. Koh learnt to prepare food when no one cooked for him or when he lived alone without much money. From his early teens, he took on jobs ranging from waiting tables to carrying baggage at Changi Airport.

In 2019, while working as a dishwasher at a Chijmes restaurant, he met a chef who encouraged him to find something he enjoyed and could build his life around.

“I needed something to motivate me and food became that,” Koh says.

In February 2023, he opened a Thai food stall at St Andrew’s Junior College, closing it at the end of the school year because the earnings did not justify the hours.

He later worked at restaurants including Level33, 1-Alfaro and Open Farm Community, gravitating towards Western and semi-fine-dining kitchens to improve his skills. “A lot of the food I got to try is through work and I am sure there are others in a similar situation to me financially.”

That experience drives his desire to bring restaurant fare and cooking techniques to a casual setting.

At Reuben’s, diners can expect restaurant-style fare and plating. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The partners aim to recover their investment in six to eight months and stabilise Reuben’s within its first year. They may expand later, although Koh says they must first consider the financial and operational demands.

For now, he remains involved in the stall’s daily operations. “I enjoy the grind and I like having purpose, waking up, rolling up my sleeves and being part of the team,” he says.

Koh views the closure of his school stall and his departure from Reverie as setbacks rather than failures. “You only fail when you give up,” he says.

He hopes his story will encourage others who are struggling.

Koh says he has depression and anger-management issues, but continues to push himself to turn up each day and produce work he can be proud of.

“I would like to show others that despite what I have been through and how far down and out I was in the past , I have managed to turn my life around , somewhat at least, and am working actively on improving myself and my life,” he says. “I am still putting in effort to wake up daily, drag myself out of bed, show up and do my best at work.”

Reuben’s

Where: Stall 5, 01-473 First Eating House, 66 Kallang Bahru

Open: Noon to 3pm, 5pm to 9pm daily

Tel: 8493-7783