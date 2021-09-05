How does Singapore produce measure up?

The Sunday Times conducted a blind taste test of five types of Singapore-grown produce, pitting each one against two imports. On the tasting panel were chef Alex Phan, co-founder of Avenue 87, a restaurant in Amoy Street that uses local produce; Ms Chan Fang Lynn, founder of Loaded Gun Kitchen, a home food business that sells vegan dips and burger patties; and this reporter.
The produce was bought from FairPrice Xtra in VivoCity. The eggs were hard-boiled, the xiao bai cai and kailan blanched. They were graded on taste and texture, with a maximum score of 10 for each category.