For Subscribers
Hong Kong allure for Singapore chefs
Room for creativity and bigger spending are among reasons Singaporean chefs are carving out careers in the Asian financial hub
As Hong Kong's kitchens heat up, young Singaporean chefs are whisking to the Asian financial hub's shores to dish up delectables, riding on the wave of home-grown chefs earning recognition on the international stage.
More Singaporean chefs have ventured overseas to work over the past five years, with some becoming hits.