Hong Kong allure for Singapore chefs

Room for creativity and bigger spending are among reasons Singaporean chefs are carving out careers in the Asian financial hub

Singaporean chefs working in Hong Kong (above) believe the territory has a more vibrant and competitive dining scene as compared with Singapore, and a reason is that Hong Kongers have a greater appetite for creative cuisines.
Singaporean chefs working in Hong Kong (above) believe the territory has a more vibrant and competitive dining scene as compared with Singapore, and a reason is that Hong Kongers have a greater appetite for creative cuisines.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hong Kong Correspondent
Published: 
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As Hong Kong's kitchens heat up, young Singaporean chefs are whisking to the Asian financial hub's shores to dish up delectables, riding on the wave of home-grown chefs earning recognition on the international stage.

More Singaporean chefs have ventured overseas to work over the past five years, with some becoming hits.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 04, 2021, with the headline 'Hong Kong allure for Singapore chefs'. Subscribe
Topics: 