Homemade for takeout

Banchan or side dishes from Perilla, a pop-up takeaway kitchen run by Kim Ji-hee (above) in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, entrepreneurial chefs across the United States are reshaping food culture with tiny, home-grown pop-ups that thrive on social media. Kim, 34, used to work as a cook in California, but dreamt of opening her own place inspired by her favourite banchan shops in Busan, South Korea, where she grew up. She advertises her menu on Instagram, buys the ingredients, and cooks, packs and delivers the food. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
Banchan or side dishes (above) from Perilla, a pop-up takeaway kitchen run by Kim Ji-hee in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, entrepreneurial chefs across the United States are reshaping food culture with tiny, home-grown pop-ups that thrive on social media. Kim, 34, used to work as a cook in California, but dreamt of opening her own place inspired by her favourite banchan shops in Busan, South Korea, where she grew up. She advertises her menu on Instagram, buys the ingredients, and cooks, packs and delivers the food. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
Barbecued ribs (above) from Neighborhood Barbecue made by Erik Piedrahita, formerly the executive sous chef at the now-closed Bon Temps, in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old started the pop-up last spring on Instagram and built a brick oven and grill in his father's backyard, a few kilometres from Griffith Park, the pickup location. Diners who place orders take their food for picnics or head home with it.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
Barbecued ribs from Neighborhood Barbecue made by Erik Piedrahita (above), formerly the executive sous chef at the now-closed Bon Temps, in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old started the pop-up last spring on Instagram and built a brick oven and grill in his father's backyard, a few kilometres from Griffith Park, the pickup location. Diners who place orders take their food for picnics or head home with it. Piedrahita brines and grills about 30kg of short ribs and close to 10kg of chicken a week, cooking them over fire, or more slowly over embers, and consistently sells out. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 14, 2021, with the headline 'Homemade for takeout'. Subscribe
