Homemade for takeout

Barbecued ribs from Neighborhood Barbecue made by Erik Piedrahita (above), formerly the executive sous chef at the now-closed Bon Temps, in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old started the pop-up last spring on Instagram and built a brick oven and grill in his father's backyard, a few kilometres from Griffith Park, the pickup location. Diners who place orders take their food for picnics or head home with it. Piedrahita brines and grills about 30kg of short ribs and close to 10kg of chicken a week, cooking them over fire, or more slowly over embers, and consistently sells out.

PHOTOS: NYTIMES