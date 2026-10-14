Homegrown froyo brand Sogurt makes December comeback at One Holland Village

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SINGAPORE – After weeks of teaser videos on social media, beloved home-grown frozen yogurt brand Sogurt has officially announced that it is making a comeback.

It will open a 102-seat flagship store at One Holland Village in December, taking over the space formerly housing Plain Meredith cafe. The opening date has not been confirmed.

Expect a rotating line-up of up to 10 froyo flavours at any one time, featuring returning favourites such as Peach Mango Tart, OG Green Apple Tart, Strawberry Tart and OG Chocolate.

New creations include Matcha and Black Sesame, as well as vegan options such as Pink Guava Sorbet and Acai.

Sofans – the term for Sogurt fans – can then pick their own fixings at the central toppings “stage”. Toppings include passionfruit and grape popping boba, Biscoff crumble, salted caramel pretzel crunch and pistachio kunafa. It operates on a pay-by-weight model, and prices have not been confirmed.

An artist's impression of Sogurt's interior, with a central toppings "stage". PHOTO: SOGURT

Months in the making

This return has been months in the making and “more than a re-opening”, says Sogurt’s founder Lee Li Ping, 38, in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times.

Sogurt underwent a full rebrand with local creative studio Parable Studio and Lee spent months doing research and development to reformulate recipes.

“Our tart flavours are now all made with real Greek yogurt, and we pay greater attention to protein content and macronutrients. We’ve also introduced real fruit, and higher-protein and vegan options,” she says.

She has also done extensive research on the latest soft-serve machine technology, which goes right down to calibrating each machine’s settings for individual recipes to get texture and consistency right.

Established in 2010, the brand started as a university entrepreneurship project for Lee, who was then 22 years old.

Her first store in Bukit Timah broke even in six months, and Sogurt expanded to 12 outlets at its peak.

Lee says: “We expanded too quickly, and as the froyo trend cooled, we struggled to adapt. Looking back, we invested too much in opening stores and not enough in evolving our product and brand experience.”

The brand then scaled back, diversified into supermarkets, catering and live stations. It eventually consolidated into Lee’s first and final store – which rebranded as Kara Cafe in 2017. It also housed a Sogurt bar, and shut in 2022.

Since then, Sogurt started selling its froyo ice cream pints online.

Lee then invested in and joined an F&B group, where she worked across different brands such as PizzaExpress.

She also joined Singapore-headquartered global influencer, entertainment, and talent acquisition company Gushcloud International for a year as director of strategic and government partnerships. Here, Lee says she gained fresh perspectives and insights on the creator economy, media and how brands build cultural relevance.

Joining the froyo resurgence

Over the past year, Lee has been observing the global froyo resurgence, noting the convergence of several trends: the culture of small indulgences, growing interest in protein and gut health, and younger consumers seeking social spaces beyond bars and nightlife.

Noting the expansion of brands such as Australian froyo chain Yo-Chi, Lee, who has two children, says: “It’s exhilarating to be a challenger brand. Competition forces us to dig deeper into what makes Sogurt special, rather than simply copying what’s working elsewhere.”

Holland Village was picked for where Sogurt’s “original tribe” started.

The space – which has a pet-friendly alfresco terrace – is also meant to be a platform for pop-ups, community gathering and creative collaborations with music, art, entertainment and experiences.

An artist's impression of Sogurt's exterior. PHOTO: SOGURT

Its hoarding goes up on Oct 15, for Sofans to peel off stickers to uncover flavour and topping reveals, as well as giveaways.

She adds: “I finally feel like the timing, opportunity and my own readiness as a founder have finally come together. It’s truly a full-circle moment. Am I nervous? Of course. I know firsthand how brutal this industry can be… it still keeps me up at night.

“But I’m also very excited, as I’ve never felt clearer about what I want to build and why.”