Home-based Ardens Bake looks to grow sourdough cracker business

SINGAPORE - The sourdough crackers Mr Cameron Arden and his wife Judy Tan make and sell have an uncanny way of disappearing. They need to keep track of the bags they fill and seal to send out to customers because, sometimes, their kids - a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - help themselves.

Friends like them too and this gave the couple the boost they needed to start Ardens Bake in June last year. They had relocated to Singapore from Hong Kong in August 2019. Mr Arden, 48, runs a production company that does video and photo shoots and Ms Tan, 45, is a project manager.