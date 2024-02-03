Hokkaido scallops safe to eat: Japan sellers go on charm offensive

HOKKAIDO – In the coming weeks, Singapore will be hearing a lot about scallops from here, seeing them on restaurant menus and, possibly, buying them to cook at home.

Japan is mounting something of a charm offensive, showcasing big, plump and velvety hotate from its northernmost island.

The government-related Japan External Trade Organisation, which promotes trade and investment, has brought groups of journalists, chefs and influencers here to see how the shellfish is farmed and harvested, and representatives from 10 fisheries co-operatives here will go to Singapore in April to talk to seafood traders about bringing in their wares.

The search for new markets is an urgent one, especially after Japan announced it would release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean starting in August 2023.

China, the biggest importer of its seafood, banned all seafood imports, citing safety issues. Russia followed suit. Hong Kong and Macau have also banned Japanese seafood from some regions.

The moves have dealt a blow to the industry, which was recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and grappling with a decrease in domestic demand from a shrinking population.

News agency AFP reports that some 540 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water have been collected since an earthquake in 2011 in the Tohoku region triggered a tsunami that caused a meltdown of three reactors at Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant.

The plan is to discharge the treated water over 30 years, Nikkei Asia reports. Japan says the discharge is safe, and the United Nations atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, agrees.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that China had agreed to talks aimed at addressing the seafood ban.

Choppy waters

Scallops are a big deal for Hokkaido, which the local government calls “Scallop Kingdom”. They are farmed in north-eastern Hokkaido, which faces the Sea of Okhotsk.

In the 1950s, scallops were mostly caught in the wild. This led to overfishing and other problems. Now, scallops are farmed in fisheries in the sea, and the shellfish feed on plankton embedded in drift ice floating down from Siberia, like wild scallops.

According to Hokkaido’s Bureau of Fisheries, the bivalves make up 36 per cent of seafood produced here, with iwashi or sardines coming in second at 20 per cent. Pollack, kombu, salmon and other seafood make up the rest.

Mr Shigeyuki Kobayashi, 59, the bureau’s fisheries food section manager, says more than 80 per cent of scallops produced in Japan come from Hokkaido. The rest come from nearby Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

Some 700 Japanese companies exported US$600 million (S$803 million) worth of seafood products to China in 2022, Reuters news agency reports. It was the largest market for Hokkaido scallops, importing 93 per cent of the scallops produced here in 2022, according to bureau figures.