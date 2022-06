When you have held the No. 1 position on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, expectations of your other ventures are going to be high. Which is why ItalianArgentine chef Mauro Colagreco's new restaurant in Singapore will be subjected to harsher scrutiny than most other new eateries here.

But Fiamma, which opened on June 15 at Capella Singapore, is not to be confused with his fine-dining Mirazur in the French Riviera that has the maximum three Michelin stars.