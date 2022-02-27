FOOD IN THE HOOD: A PULL-OUT GUIDE BY THE SUNDAY TIMES

Wow wild west

In the third of a five-part series on the 100 best eats around Singapore's north, south, east, west and central areas, The Sunday Times checks out minimalist cafes and popular food joints hidden in the west

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Oh, Boon Lay is so far away, do I need my passport to visit?"

"Travel all the way to the wild, wild west, got good food meh? Don't waste my time."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 27, 2022, with the headline Wow wild west. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top