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British chef Gordon Ramsay poses beside his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LOS ANGELES – Known for his cooking skills, cutting critiques and copious profanity, British chef Gordon Ramsay cemented his place in Hollywood history on Nov 18 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Ramsay, standing at the podium, joked that he plans to polish his star every Saturday at 9am for the rest of his life and serve up a delectable breakfast for the public.

“I’ll set up a little mobile kitchen and I will cook everyone incredible soft scrambled eggs,” the chef said.

Jokes aside, Ramsay said he was incredibly grateful for the honour.

“I’m the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing,” he said.

Ramsay, who has won a BAFTA, has spent more than 25 years on television, becoming the star of numerous cooking shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef.

“Unique, that’s the word that describes you best,” English restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump said of her long-time friend Ramsay.

“I’m so proud of you, little jealous, but really proud.”

Actor and comedian Joel McHale said Ramsay had built an empire and had become “television gold”.

“Gordon Ramsay has become one of the most famous people on the planet, and I am not joking,” McHale said.

Ramsay, 60, first gained national attention in 1999 as the head chef featured in the British miniseries Boiling Point.

Trained by acclaimed chefs Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, as well as Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon in France, Ramsay went on to build a restaurant empire that includes several Michelin-starred establishments. Among them are Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, Petrus by Gordon Ramsay in Belgravia, London, and Le Pressoir d’Argent Gordon Ramsay in Bordeaux, France.

The husband of cookbook author Tana Ramsay and father of six told Reuters after the ceremony that mentorship and tough love will always be a part of his legacy.

“So, you can train a palate, you can come from nothing and be an extraordinary chef. And I want to share those moments with them (aspiring chefs). So, I take their careers very personal,” he said.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. REUTERS