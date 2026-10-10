Genevieve Lee kneads up new ideas as bakery consultant for Cloudmills in Orchard

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MasterChef Singapore runner-up Genevieve Lee has come up with 25 bakes for newly opened bakery Cloudmills.

SINGAPORE – In the span of six hectic years, Genevieve Lee has gone from selling stuffed doughnuts out of her home to running a four-outlet bakery chain to launching a Japanese salt bread concept to consulting for new cafe Cloudmills.

At 28, the runner-up of the inaugural MasterChef Singapore in 2018 has already seen the boom and bust of two brands she helped build: Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery and Shio & Sato, which both went viral, drew snaking queues and then closed.

But, instead of slowing down, she has taken on a new role at six-week-old Cloudmills, the first bakery concept from local food and beverage company Cloud Restaurant Group, which also operates all-day restaurant Cloudfields in Outram Road.

“As a baking consultant, the creative process and level of commitment are not very different from being a business owner,” she says. “The main difference is that I now have more headspace to concentrate on what I do best, which is creating.”

She began consulting for the group in June 2026 , after her pop-up concept, Shio & Sato, closed at the end of its one-year lease at The Centrepoint.

The Cloud Restaurant Group, previously a customer of hers, approached her to develop what she describes as an “experiential Japanese bakery concept”, with sweet-savoury salt bread, donut and madeleine combinations that diners would not commonly find elsewhere. Think Unagi Moon ($7.20), a shio pan filled with charcoal-grilled unagi, fluffy tamagoyaki and a soya marinated egg yolk, with a dusting of shichimi.

“The idea of a dish in a bread form was a starting point,” she says. “I like to think of each bread as one of the small dishes or plates that you get in restaurants.”

For inspiration, she looked beyond Japanese bakeries to Spanish tapas and modern Melbourne small plates, incorporating those ideas into bread and pastry and improvising along the way.

Lee looked to Spanish tapas and Melbourne small plates for inspiration. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

She spent about two months on research and development, followed by a month of training the bakery team. In total, she developed about 25 items for Cloudmills, which has attracted streams of customers since its opening in Claymore Drive on Aug 25. Despite the closing time of 3pm, bakes sell out as early as 1pm, even on weekdays. The bakery is working on increasing production to cope with demand.

Some of the bestsellers include Midori ($6.90+), a seeded sankaku, or triangle-shaped salt bread, filled with mortadella, pistachio and stracciatella cheese, one of Lee’s go-to sandwich combinations.

Midori has a filling of mortadella, pistachio and stracciatella cheese. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Blueberri Ever ($4.90+) is a nama doughnut with blueberry, mascarpone and thyme, which adds a fresh herbal note. Pumpkin puree forms most of the liquid base of the dough, helping it stay soft and moist.

Bluberri Ever at Cloudmills. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Another popular item is Kombu-chan ($3.50+), a savoury madeleine filled with kombu cream cheese and finished with seaweed powder or shio kombu – an ingredient close to Lee’s heart.

Kombu-Chan is a savoury madeleine. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“Shio kombu is an ingredient I am naturally drawn to and use frequently in my everyday cooking,” she says.

It was a kombu shio pan she ate in Japan that sparked her previous business idea. Most of these begin with something she has eaten in Singapore or abroad.

“I’m always looking for new food, bakeries, restaurants and cafes to try, so I find inspiration whenever I taste something new or particularly good,” she says.

She asks herself whether it is something she will crave or keep returning to, and whether it has a genuine “wow” factor.

Lee feels energised by new ideas. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“The pastries that make a strong impression on me are often the ones I can imagine developing into a broader concept.”

From home-based business to bakery chain

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the fresh graduate from The Culinary Institute of America began experimenting with bomboloni, or Italian filled doughnuts, at her family’s five-room HDB flat in Punggol and sending them to friends. Their response encouraged her to set up home-based business Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery in August 2020. As demand soared, she churned out up to 300 bombolonis a day.

She moved operations to a bricks-and-mortar space at 9 Penang Road in July 2021, which saw long lines. By the end of 2023, she had opened another three Sourbombe outlets at Jewel Changi Airport, Wisma Atria and One Holland Village, and had up to 30 employees. At Sourbombe’s peak, each outlet produced about 2,000 doughnuts a day. The business was fully owned by Lee and a business partner.

Initially, she harboured ambitions of scaling Sourbombe to at least 10 outlets in Singapore before expanding overseas. But it was a goal which came with punishing 16-hour workdays. “Mentally, the business was with me around the clock,” she says.

After the hype died down and the crowds thinned, her Penang Road outlet closed down in 2024. The remaining outlets shut in 2025 and earlier in 2026 after their leases expired.

Lee declined to disclose revenue and profitability figures for both her Sourbombe and Shio & Sato ventures.

Closing Sourbombe – her “baby” – in her mid-20s was particularly difficult, but she says it taught her vital lessons about staffing, management, seasonal dips in demand and customer expectations.

F&B is in her blood

Lee is no stranger to the harsh realities of F&B.

Her father David Lee, 60, and his brother ran the family’s Lee Fun Nam Kee soya sauce chicken eatery in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh for 35 years. Lee’s paternal grandfather sold soya sauce chicken from a hawker stall in the area in 1967 before opening the void deck coffee shop in 1968.

In her free time, Lee, the younger of two children, helped out at the stall when attending polytechnic and university, washing dishes and serving customers. Seeing first-hand how chaotic the kitchen became during busy periods, and standing for hours in its heat, gave her an early understanding of the hard physical work needed to run an F&B business.

Her parents closed the eatery in September 2023 due to rising costs, manpower constraints and changing consumer behaviour as the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end and borders reopened. By the time it closed, its takings had declined by over a third from a decade before.

Her father is retired, but is looking out for opportunities to bring Lee Fun Nam Kee back in some form. Her elder brother, 31, is a real estate agent.

But these struggles did not dampen Lee’s avid interest in food. At nine, she helped her homemaker mother prepare dinner daily. She was tasked with cutting vegetables, and spent hours removing the white pith from bittergourd and slicing it thinly for her mother to fry into bittergourd egg omelettes.

Her father loved experimenting with recipes he had seen on television. For Sunday meals, he whipped up hearty dishes such as ossobuco with creamy mashed potato in a red wine reduction sauce.

At Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ Secondary School, Lee picked up baking in Secondary 2, encouraged by classmates with a sweet tooth. Swiss rolls, flavoured with matcha, were among her first offerings to her friends.

She later studied biomedical science at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, graduating in 2017, but decided F&B was where her interest truly lay. “I realised that if I wanted to excel at something, it had to be something I was genuinely passionate about . My parents were not surprised when I chose F&B. In fact, they had been more surprised by my earlier decision to study biomedical science ,” she says.

Pursuing passion

In 2018, Lee, then 20, decided to take part in MasterChef Singapore for a lark and won hearts when she attempted an ambitious durian polenta croquembouche on air.

After filming wrapped, she enrolled at The Culinary Institute of America, conducted here in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology, for a two-year course and graduated with a bachelor’s in culinary business administration in 2020.

Her second brand, Shio & Sato, was also born out of chasing ideas that excited her. After falling in love with kombu shio pan in Japan, she baked her own version in early 2024. The first Shio & Sato pop-up opened at Takashimaya in October that year and she initially scrambled to cope with demand, selling up to 1,500 pieces a day on weekends. She was elated, she says, that customers were willing to try something new from her, after Sourbombe bombed.

At the next pop-up at The Centrepoint, Shio & Sato hired up to 10 full-time employees. But all too soon, its lease was up. Faced with the operational and commercial challenges of relocating, the decision was made to discontinue operations.

Despite her boundless bounce-back energy and creativity, Lee admits she has experienced burnout “many times”. She says she recharges by taking short regional holidays and indulging in pilates, golf and board games.

“I am someone who genuinely enjoys working on new ideas, so I tend to feel energised once I find something new to explore,” she says. The self-described optimist has been with her boyfriend, a civil servant of the same age, for close to eight years and says marriage is “on the horizon” when they both feel ready.

She adds that she draws energy from customers who have followed her baking ventures, team members who worked with her since her first store, and long-time suppliers and friends in the F&B industry.

For now, she has no plans to revive Sourbombe or Shio & Sato, although she will not rule it out in the future. She is not in a hurry to start yet another brand of her own.

Lee says she is not rushing to start her own brand. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“It is also fulfilling to know that business owners value my experience and are excited to work with me,” she says. “At this stage, consulting can feel just as rewarding as building a brand of my own.”

Cloudmills

Where: 01-01, 1 Claymore Drive (entrance in Claymore Road)

Open: 11am to 3pm (or until sold out), Wednesdays to Sundays. From Oct 19, open daily, 11am to 5pm (or until sold out)

Info: @lovecloudmills on Instagram