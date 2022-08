• Lemongrass tea and pandan-infused mascarpone come together in a smooth medley called the 57th Pandan Street ($18++), available at Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar.

• Soak in the stunning ambience of Atlas while sipping the Crown Utama ($12++), a non-alcoholic libation of chardonnay grape verjus, peach oolong tea, lemon and soda, as inspired by Singapore's legendary founder.