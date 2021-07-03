Fruits of their labours

(Clockwise from above far left) Farmers harvest, transport and pack strawberries on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. The cool and dry climate of the area is suitable for strawberries, which require moderate rainfall and bright sunshine. Strawber
Agriculture and horticulture are the main income sources of the region and farmers are cultivating as many as 11 imported varieties of the fruit. While there is a good yield of strawberry crops this year, the closure of markets owing to Covid-19 lockdowns and related restrictions are making farmers fear incurring losses.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Clockwise from above far left) Farmers harvest, transport and pack strawberries on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. The cool and dry climate of the area is suitable for strawberries, which require moderate rainfall and bright sunshine. Strawber
Farmers harvest, transport and pack strawberries on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. The cool and dry climate of the area is suitable for strawberries, which require moderate rainfall and bright sunshine.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Clockwise from above far left) Farmers harvest, transport and pack strawberries on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. The cool and dry climate of the area is suitable for strawberries, which require moderate rainfall and bright sunshine. Strawber
Strawberries are the first fruits that grow after six months of harsh winters and are supplied to parts of India, including New Delhi.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    5 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 03, 2021, with the headline 'Fruits of their labours'. Subscribe
Topics: 