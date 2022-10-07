From spent coffee grounds to recycled plastic: How three local bars are going green

SINGAPORE – From upcycled ingredients to bar counters made of recycled plastic, this is how three local bars are trying to become more socially and environmentally responsible – one small tangible step at a time.

This Chinatown bar underwent a rebranding earlier this year, changing its name from Old Man to Papa Doble. The renamed bar is still a speakeasy inspired by the life and times of American novelist Ernest Hemingway, even as it serves concoctions using upcycled ingredients such as used coffee grounds, as seen in its 1921 cocktail ($24).