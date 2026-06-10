Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Look out for themed dishes and cocktails, as well as limited-edition merchandise.

SINGAPORE – With World Cup season kicking off on June 11, you’ll need to know where to go for pre- or post-game fuel.

Some food and beverage establishments offer live screenings of the matches, while others are gearing up with promotions and merchandise to entice food ies and football fans alike. As the tournament will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the majority of the games will kick off in the wee hours and during the workday.

Here are our picks for World Cup-themed dining deals.

Brotzeit

What: The Raffles City outlet of German restaurant Brotzeit is the place to be for its full World Cup experience.

On selected match days, it will extend its operating hours and offer a special themed menu during live screenings.

It features the new Munchner Weisswurst ($18), which includes two Bavarian sausages and freshly baked pretzels, alongside the popular Berliner Currywurst ($19) and Pikante Gulaschsuppe ($16), a German-style goulash. A selection of snacks will also be available, best washed down with an ice-cold pint or two.

Brotzeit's new Munchner Weisswurst. PHOTO: BROTZEIT

In addition to the World Cup offerings, Brotzeit’s 20th Anniversary menu will also run from June 23 to Aug 26 across all four Brotzeit outlets during regular opening hours.

The limited-time menu is best for pre-match dining, with highlights such as Asiatische Schweinshaxn ($42), a unique mala-marinated pork knuckle; Mala Bratwurst ($25); and Huhnerschnitzel “Salted Egg” ($28), cereal-breaded salted-egg schnitzel.

Where: Brotzeit at 01-17 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

When: June 12 to July 20

Info: For full list of screenings, go to https://brotzeit.co/promotion/world-cup-live-screening-at-brotzeit-raffles-city

KFC Champions Feast

What: Go for a winning combo of fried chicken and football at KFC.

Gather the squad for a KFC Champions Feast ($39.95), which includes 10 pieces of chicken, eight pieces of Original Recipe Tenders, two medium whipped potatoes, two medium fries and four regular Coke Zero.

The KFC Champions Feast. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

Solo strikers can go for the KFC Champion Bites Box (with one piece of chicken and three pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken Bites) or KFC Champion Burger Box (with an Ultimate Smoky Zinger). Both sets ($14.90 each, on Grabfood or Foodpanda only) also include two pieces of Original Recipe Tenders, one regular fries and one regular Coke Zero. Each order comes with a free pair of KFC x Coca-Cola socks.

For the late night weekend matches, both boxes will be priced at $11 daily from June 11 to July 20 (9pm to 2am) on GrabFood and Foodpanda via 30 selected stores including The Star Vista and Eastpoint Mall.

Where: All KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo and Sentosa

When: June 10 to July 20

Info: For the full list of stores, go to @kfc_sg on Instagram

Haidilao Singapore

What: The football action heats up at hotpot chain Haidilao with its Boiling For Victory promotions.

Haidilao Singapore's Boiling for Victory campaign. PHOTO: HAIDILAO SINGAPORE

Its Goal Moment Set ($49.90++) features a four-grid hotpot with two soup bases selected from six options, as well as a choice of dishes and a World Cup Plush Football Keychain.

It is best for off-peak dining before 6pm on weekdays and after 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays). For a heartier meal, go for the Victory Moment Set ($88.80++), also with a four-grid hotpot and two soup bases, but with a wider selection of dishes and a World Cup Mini Crossbody Bag.

Haidilao's Victory Moment Set. PHOTO: HAIDILAO SINGAPORE

It is available all day from Mondays to Thursdays and before 5pm on Fridays to Sundays.

On social media, diners who post and tag Haidilao Singapore with #HaidilaoBoilingForVictory will get a football fridge magnet.

Where: All Haidilao Singapore outlets

When: Till July 19

Info: @haidilaosingapore on Instagram

Bomul Samgyetang

What: Recharge with Korean ginseng chicken soup at Korean restaurant Bomul Samgyetang at Chijmes.

Its Recovery Club promotion lets diners pick any two items from its full menu (except the Anti-Ageing soup), priced at $24++ a person, minimum two people to dine. Its samgyetang is priced between $29 and $40.

Go for the Energy samgyetang, which uses perilla, or the Rejuvenation option, which is infused with aged black garlic.

Bomul Samgyetang's Energy Samgyetang. PHOTO: BOMUL SAMGYETANG

Just say “Oppa, I need ginseng power” to redeem the promotion.

Where: 01-11/12 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

When: June 11 to July 19, 2.30 to 4.30pm, weekdays only

Info: @bomulsamgyetang on Instagram

Siam Kitchen

What: Plan your takeaway meal from the halal-certified Thai restaurant Siam Kitchen.

Arrive to collect your order in a football jersey and enjoy 20 per cent off the Assorted Appetiser Platter ($19.90++), which includes Thai fishcakes, pandan chicken and lemongrass prawn cakes.

Wear your football jersey for a discount off the assorted appetiser platter at Siam Kitchen. PHOTO: SIAM KITCHEN

Where: 01-01 HomeTeamNS Khatib, 2 Yishun Walk

When: June 11 to July 19

Info: www.siamkitchen.com.sg

Barossa Steak & Grill

What: Drink to the winning team at Barossa Steak & Grill, which is launching a one-for-one promotion on its World Cup cocktails priced at $22 each.

Barossa Steak & Grill new World Cup-themed cocktails. PHOTO: BAROSSA STEAK & GRILL

The Penalty Kick is made with tequila, watermelon, lime, salt and chilli flakes, while the Mintfield Derby includes whisky, lime cordial and fresh mint leaves.

Where: 01-161/162 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

When: June 11 to July 19

Info: www.barossa.com.sg/promotions/world-cup-1for1-cocktails

Sip Sip

What: For a private World Cup watch party, book The Clubroom - good for 30 people - at Sip Sip bar.

Book Sip Sip's clubroom for a private watch party. PHOTO: SIP SIP

With a minimum spend of $5,000 for four hours (subject to match-screening schedule), guests can mix and match drinks from Sip Sip’s full bottle selection of premium spirits, wines and champagne. The cost also covers food from the a la carte menu, such as nori cold pasta and gambas al ajillo (Argentinean prawns cooked in extra virgin olive oil and garlic).

Where: 63 Chulia Street, 01-01

When: June 12 to July 19, Mondays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Info: E-mail hello@sipsip.com.sg for more enquiries or go to @sipsip.sg on Instagram for updates on the schedule

Lau Pa Sat

What: Watch all the World Cup matches on two 130-inch screens at the Lau Pa Sat hawker centre.

The Kopi Kiosk offers deals such as a $10 pint (usual price $13) of Tiger Crystal Beer (from 11pm to 3am) and $1 (usual price $1.50 each) regular hot kopi or teh (from 11pm to 7am) to get you through the night.

Other specials from home-grown businesses at Lau Pa Sat include football-inspired doffins ($3.60) – a doughnut and muffin hybrid – from Butter & Cream bakery; Whale Tea’s Perk-me-up! White Peach Oolong Pearl Milk Tea with tea-infused popcorn ($9.50 a set, usual price $11.20); a free topping with every soft serve purchase at acai soft serve kiosk Nakoko; and a double scoop of ice cream priced at $8 (usual price $9.70) from Creme & Cone.

Butter & Cream bakery's football-inspired doffins. PHOTO: LAU PA SAT

Where: 18 Raffles Quay

When: June 12 to July 20

Info: @laupasat.sg on Instagram

Cygnet Bar

What: Prior to watching the World Cup final on July 20 at 3am at Lau Pa Sat, go to neighbouring QT Singapore hotel’s Cygnet Bar to get the party started first.

Cygnet Bar wil host a pre-party before the World Cup final. PHOTO: CYGNET BAR

The bar will offer a selection of bar bites and football-inspired cocktails, and debut a limited-edition satay-inspired cocktail, a reimagining of Lau Pa Sat’s most iconic local flavours in cocktail form. Prices have yet to be confirmed.

Where: QT Singapore, 35 Robinson Road

When: July 19, 10pm to 2am

Info: @cygnetsingapore on Instagram

Guzman y Gomez

What: Australia’s Mexican quick-service restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez (GYG) rolls out its Up For The Cup With GYG campaign from June 12 with app rewards, giveaways and limited-edition merchandise.

Whenever Australia or Mexico win a match across their first three matches between June 12 and 26, look out for app incentives such as 20 per cent off orders above $30 on the following day, $1 Jarritos (a brand of Mexican soda, usual price $4) and 20 per cent off a minimum spend of $40 on Foodpanda.

From June 23 to July 19, 200 limited-edition GYG footballs will also be given out to selected GOMEX (GYG’s loyalty programme) members.

Exclusive Guzman y Gomez footballs will be given out to selected GOMEX members. PHOTO: GUZMAN Y GOMEZ

Where: All Guzman y Gomez outlets

When: From June 12 till July 19

Info: @guzmanygomezsg on Instagram