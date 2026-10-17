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From Clarke Quay to Paya Lebar: Why Spanish restaurants are flourishing in Singapore

(Clockwise from top left) Amor co-founder and executive chef Leong Yu Wang; Mr Cataldo Caruso at Sabor Cocina Y Tapas; Casabites co-founder Sheryl Lim; Pura Brasa’s new outlet at PLQ; Casa Lola’s co-founders Marcela Pino and Juanjo Carrillo; and Casa Mori at Dempsey Road.

SINGAPORE – Spanish restaurants have been opening at a brisk clip in 2026.

Amor in Amoy Street got the ball rolling in February, followed by Sabor Cocina Y Tapas at Chijmes and CasaBites at Clarke Quay Central in April. Casa Mori opened in Dempsey in May and Casa Lola in Boon Tat Street in August. In September, Pura Brasa opened its second Singapore outlet at PLQ Mall, nine years after its first at Guoco Tower.

Restaurant owners and industry observers say the Spanish dining scene is flourishing in tandem with a growing number of well-travelled diners who want to venture beyond paella and gambas al ajillo (Spanish garlic shrimp). More diners are acquainted with dishes such as cochinillo de Segovia (Segovian suckling pig) and salmorejo (chilled tomato soup).

Blas Garcia Zornoza, 56, deputy trade commissioner at the Embassy of Spain in Singapore, calls the six openings “a direct consequence of the market’s maturity”, noting that diners are now “much more well-travelled and eager to taste and understand our diverse regional cuisines”.

He notes the growth is reflected in imports too. Spanish food and beverage exports to Singapore have almost doubled in a decade, from about €56 million in 2015 to €103.7 million (S$149.1 million) in 2025.

And 2026 is off to what Garcia Zornoza describes as an “exceptional start”, with exports hitting €82.9 million from January to July, up 55% from the same period in 2025. Meat, mainly pork including Iberico cuts and jamon Iberico, is the largest category.

Spanish chef Jose Alonso, 44, co-founder of restaurant group Cantera Collective, has seen interest in Spanish food grow year after year since he moved to Singapore in 2010.

“In the beginning, most Spanish restaurants were opened and run by Spanish chefs. Now you’re also seeing chefs from other countries cooking Spanish food and opening Spanish concepts, which I think shows how much the cuisine has grown here,” he says.

Peruvian restaurateur and chef Daniel Chavez, 46, who trained and worked in Spain and has been based in Singapore since 2006, is behind Spanish restaurants Tinto at Dempsey and Vino Tinto at One Raffles Quay.

He notes that Asian palates have a natural affinity for Spanish food. It is generally lighter and uses less dairy compared with other European cooking. It has a strong culture of sharing dishes and the casual style of tapas dining suits diners looking for good experiences at reasonable prices.

Sabor Cocina Y Tapas’ owner, Cataldo Lafiandra, 61, expects the trend to last at least another five years, adding: “We are in the middle of the trend.”

Chef Chavez is similarly bullish despite rising costs, manpower shortages and competition. “Restaurants offering authenticity, quality and good value will continue to thrive,” he says.

“And personally, I think we’ve only scratched the surface of what Spanish cuisine can offer in Asia.”

Explore the current wave at these six establishments.

Amor: Creative interpretations of Spanish flavours

Where: 107 Amoy Street

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to midnight, Mondays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays

Tel: 8916-5697

Info: @amor.singapore on Instagram

At Amor, diners can expect a mix of traditional Spanish flavours and more personal interpretations from co-founder and executive chef Leung Yu Wang.

The 39-year-old Hong Kong-born chef confesses he started out “obsessed with French cooking” and trained in French cuisine, but Spanish cuisine piqued his interest with its creativity.

Amor co-founder and executive chef Leung Yu Wang was piqued by the creativity that Spanish cuisine offers. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

He worked at Spanish restaurant Catalunya in Hong Kong in 2013, followed by two years at a Spanish restaurant in Dubai. From 2015 to 2018, he lived and worked in Barcelona, before moving to Singapore in December 2018 to work at a Spanish establishment here. He later left for London, where he is a permanent resident, and returned to Singapore in 2024 to work for another restaurant. In October 2025, he left to join Amor.

The restaurant opened in Amoy Street in February after a two-month set-up and an investment of about $750,000. It is part of Eclectique F&B Concepts, a group of restaurants and bars, and the restaurant is also co-founded by executive director Azad Sharma, 33.

The interior of Spanish restaurant Amor. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Leung describes Amor as “casual fun dining”, with the menu divided between traditional Spanish dishes and his own interpretations of classic dishes.

Happy Eggggg ($19++) is his rendition . A soft-boiled free-range egg is layered in a martini glass with pumpkin puree, beef jus and truffle sabayon, then topped with croutons and Iberico jamon powder for a savoury contrast.

Happy Eggggg at Amor. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

“It is not an authentic Spanish dish,” says Leung, but it uses Spanish ingredients and reflects his approach to creating something new from familiar flavours.

For something more traditional, order the Paella Mediterranean Seafood ($58++). Made with house-made seafood stock and squid ink, the rice is cooked until it develops socarrat, or a crispy layer, at the bottom.

Paella Mediterranean Seafood at Amor. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The black paella arrives covered by a large copper dome, which is lifted at the table to release a dramatic cloud of aromatic steam.

Sabor Cocina Y Tapas: Italian-owned Spanish restaurant

Where: 01-33 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

Open: 4.30pm to midnight, Mondays to Thursdays; noon to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 2.30pm, 4.30pm to 11pm on Sundays

Tel: 9611-9127

Info: saborchijmes.com

When the space next to his Italian restaurant Duomo Ristorante at Chijmes became available, Italian chef and restaurateur Cataldo Lafiandra did not want to open another Italian concept and risk cannibalising his own business.

The 61-year-old Singapore permanent resident, who hails from Puglia and moved to Singapore in 2003, considered Greek food, which has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years, before settling on Spanish cuisine. To him, Spanish and Italian cuisines share similarities, from the use of olive oil, garlic and tomato to rice dishes.

Cataldo Lafiandra co-owns Sabor Cocina Y Tapas at Chijmes. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

He approached the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Singapore, which connected him with Valencia-born chef Javier Vicente Rejas. Rejas, 39, flew in from Spain, planned Sabor Cocina Y Tapas’ menu, helped set up the kitchen and trained its chefs, who are Singaporean and Malaysian.

Being Italian has made Lafiandra even more conscious of getting the food right. “Not being Spanish, we have to work harder to prove ourselves and to stick to what we think is authentic,” he says.

Sabor, which cost $800,000 to set up, opened in April as a casual restaurant with 50 seats indoors and 50 outdoors. About 70 % of its customers are locals. The restaurant is conducive for business lunches, but as the sun sets, it takes on livelier vibes with Spanish tapas bar music.

The restaurant is conducive for business lunches, but becomes livelier in the evening with Spanish tapas bar music. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Having Duomo Ristorante right next door is an advantage, says Lafiandra. The two restaurants share manpower and management, while the similarities between Italian and Spanish ingredients allow them to consolidate orders with long-time suppliers and negotiate for better prices.

Lafiandra is open to adapting to local palates. At Sabor, customers can choose to have paella cooked with a softer and moister texture, or to have the rice drier with the prized layer of crispy socarrat, or toasted rice, at the bottom of the pan.

The Paella De Marisco ($48++) is made using short-grained Bomba rice and comes with prawns, squid, mussels and clams, scented and coloured by Spanish saffron, drawing flavour from house-made seafood stock.

Paella De Marisco is a seafood paella with saffron-infused rice. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Oven-roasted Red Snapper ($38++ half, $68++ whole) is a rustic Bilbao-style dish. The butterflied fish is seared, then roasted with white wine, garlic, chives, capers and Spanish extra virgin olive oil.

Oven-roasted Red Snapper. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Lafiandra, who cooks at his other Italian restaurants, such as Lafiandra Ristorante in Tanglin, but not at Sabor, hopes diners will come to appreciate the Bilbao dish, even though it is not a dish that comes to mind for most diners when they think of Spanish fare. He is so taken with the dish that he plans to cook it for his younger sister the next time he returns home to Puglia.

CasaBites: From customer to business partner

Where: 02-78/91 Clarke Quay Central (Blue Zone), 6 Eu Tong Sen Street

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

Tel: 8391-6942

Info: casabites.sg and @casabitessg on Instagram

A plate of chicken paella turned Sheryl Lim from a customer to a business partner. She was so struck by the dish she chanced upon at the now-defunct Eduardo’s foodcourt stall in the basement of Tampines Mall that she brought her husband and three children there for her wedding anniversary in March 2025.

The stall, run by Catalan chef Eduard Castellarnau, had a small menu that included paella, Spanish omelette, churros and Basque cheesecake.

CasaBites co-founder Sheryl Lim at her restaurant in Clarke Quay Central. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

After the meal that her family thoroughly enjoyed, Lim, 55, approached Castellarnau about going into business together.

Castellarnau, 42, had started Eduardo’s at Kawan Kawan foodcourt in Tampines Mall in October 2023 and returned to Escalo in northern Spain after closing the stall in May 2025.

But the pair kept in touch through WhatsApp and phone calls, embarking on their partnership in July 2025.

Lim even visited him and his wife in his home town in October 2025 for a week-long trip to learn about his background and the food culture that he grew up with. The couple also took her to San Sebastian in Basque country to have a taste of the tapas culture there, as well as the cheesecake.

Castellarnau, also a co-founder of CasaBites, came to Singapore ahead of its opening to work on the menu and train the kitchen team.

CasaBites opened in April as a casual Spanish eatery that can seat 68 indoors and 26 outdoors at Clarke Quay Central. While Castellarnau is based in Spain, he visits CasaBites thrice a year to conduct quality audits, ensure consistent standards and introduce new dishes.

Interior of CasaBites at Clarke Quay Central. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Lim, who has spent the past decade as a Subway franchisee and runs four outlets in Ubi, Bendemeer, Potong Pasir and Bedok South, felt Castellarnau’s cooking would be more sustainable in a casual restaurant than a foodcourt because of the cost of the ingredients and the labour involved.

For the Seafood Paella ($19), the marca, or paella base, uses more than 15 ingredients, such as saffron and onion, and takes three days to prepare. To ease the workload of the cooks, Lim invested in an auto-cooker for the marca and two automatic paella stoves imported from Spain. Other equipment includes a churros machine, potato peeler, vacuum sealer and blast chiller.

She says automation helps improve productivity and consistency while making working conditions less physically demanding for employees.

The Seafood Paella uses carnaroli rice, which absorbs the house-made base while retaining a firm bite. Castellarnau’s northern Catalonia-inspired version is deliberately more moist and creamy.

Seafood Paella at CasaBites. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

For dessert, the Basque Cheesecake ($8 nett for a small cake) is made with French cream cheese and whipping cream from Ireland. It has a caramelised top with a lusciously creamy centre.

Basque Cheesecake from CasaBites. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Casa Mori: Where Spanish and Singapore food memories meet

Where: 01-17, 11 Dempsey Road

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Mondays to Fridays; 11am to 10.30pm, Saturdays; 11am to 10pm, Sundays

Tel: 8993-6049

Info: @casamori.sg on Instagram

Casa Mori brings together the food memories of Spanish chef Jose Alonso and Singaporean chef Willin Low.

Alonso, 44, who co-founded restaurant group Cantera Collective, already operates Spanish restaurant Kulto, which is focused on Spanish cuisine.

Jose Alonso, co-founder of Cantera Collective and also the co-founder and chef owner of Casa Mori. PHOTO: CANTERA COLLECTIVE

With Casa Mori, which opened in Dempsey in May , he wanted to do something different with 54-year-old Low, drawing on the dishes they love, the food they grew up eating and the different experiences they bring to the kitchen.

Asked if he considers Casa Mori a Spanish restaurant, he says: “No. Although my background and some of our ingredients and techniques are Spanish, the flavours at Casa Mori are predominantly local and Asian.

“I see it as a restaurant that reflects Singapore’s multicultural identity, shaped by the different experiences Willin and I bring to the kitchen.”

Casa Mori in Dempsey Road. PHOTO: CANTERA COLLECTIVE

He explains that the Asian influence is stronger, with particular emphasis on South-east Asian flavours. European ingredients and Spanish techniques are used only when they make sense for the dish.

“We don’t try to force the two together,” Alonso says. “An ingredient or technique has to make sense and add something to the dish.”

For instance, Garlic Huajiao Prawns ($32++) is inspired by gambas al ajillo and pairs Argentinian prawns with garlic, Shaoxing wine and Sichuan peppercorns, with cauliflower puree adding sweetness and body.

Garlic Huajiao Prawns at Casa Mori. PHOTO: CANTERA COLLECTIVE

Squid Ink Fried Rice ($38++) takes its cue from Spanish arroz negro, but is reworked as an Asian fried rice dish with tobiko, baby squid tempura and an onsen egg.

Squid Ink Fried Rice. PHOTO: CANTERA COLLECTIVE

“A lot of the inspiration comes from dishes we love, things we’ve eaten, our cultures and our own food memories,” Alonso says. “From there, we taste, test and build on each other’s ideas.”

Casa Lola: Bringing Barcelona bodega vibes

Where: 3 Boon Tat Street

Open: Noon to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays and Mondays

Tel: 9657-8020

Info: @casalola_sg on Instagram

Casa Lola is chef Juanjo Carrillo’s ode to the neighbourhood bodegas of Barcelona.

The 48-year-old executive chef of FOC Group was born in Barcelona, while his family is from Murcia in south-eastern Spain, where his late grandmother, Lola Carrillo, lived. He named the restaurant after her.

Casa Lola’s Barcelona-born co-founder Juanjo Carrillo, and his wife and co-founder, Colombia-born Marcela Pino. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Juanjo Carrillo opened the 38-seat restaurant in Boon Tat Street with his wife Marcela Pino, 44, in August . It is part of FOC Group, a Spanish restaurant group which also operates FOC Restaurant and FOC By The Beach.

At Casa Lola, its identity is distinct from its sister restaurants’. The food is more rustic, home-style and much closer to what you would eat in a neighbourhood bar or bodega in Spain, says Carrillo. There are more stews, traditional recipes, preserved products, cold cuts and simple dishes designed to be shared. The idea is to impress not through complicated techniques or presentation, but through flavour, good produce and simplicity.

As a teenager, Carrillo remembers his father sending him to the neighbourhood bodega to refill a bottle of wine from a barrel. He wanted Casa Lola to capture some of that same informal, noisy and friendly atmosphere. Wine barrels are prominently displayed behind the bar.

Interior of Casa Lola in Boon Tat Street. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Pino spent two weeks in Barcelona sourcing tableware and other details, such as vintage Spanish posters, returning with about 95kg of items packed into five suitcases.

One of the eatery’s signatures is the Crispy Suckling Pig Deboned with Marinated Apple and Pumpkin ($36++), which uses Spanish suckling pig. It is cooked slowly overnight, deboned and pressed before being finished on the griddle, skin-side down, until crisp. It is served with an apple and pumpkin chutney.

Crispy Suckling Pig Deboned with Marinated Apple & Pumpkin. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

The Salmorejo ($14++), a chilled tomato soup that originates from Cordoba in Andalusia, is another dish close to Carrillo’s heart. He grew up eating it at his grandmother’s home.

Salmorejo is a chilled tomato soup. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Made with tomato, bread, extra virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar, it is served with Iberico ham, boiled egg and croutons in a covered clay receptacle specially procured from Barcelona.

Pura Brasa: Second outlet after nine years

Where: 01-01 PLQ Mall, PLQ 1, 1 Paya Lebar Link

Open: 11.30am to 11pm, Sundays to Thursdays; 11.30am to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays

Tel: 9672-6025

Info: @purabrasa.singapore on Instagram

Nine years after Pura Brasa opened its first Singapore restaurant at Guoco Tower, the Spanish charcoal-grill concept has added a second outlet at PLQ Mall.

The 130-seat restaurant opened on Sept 12. Pura Brasa was founded in Barcelona in 2010 by the makers of Josper charcoal ovens, with Singapore its first international outpost in 2017.

Pura Brasa’s new outlet at PLQ Mall. PHOTO: PURA BRASA

Wine Connection took over the Singapore business in May 2024 and has kept the concept largely unchanged, with the Josper grill remaining central to the menu.

Valerie Khoo, Wine Connection’s director of marketing and e-commerce, says Pura Brasa has “always been casual and unpretentious”, with the focus on authentic Spanish food, good ingredients and the distinctive char from the Josper grill.

The 18-Hour Sous-Vide And Josper Pan-Seared Beef Short Ribs ($29++) are cooked sous vide until tender , then finished in the Josper for a smoky, caramelised crust. They are served with potato puree, sauteed mushrooms and beef jus.

18-Hour Sous-Vide And Josper Pan-Seared Beef Short Ribs at Pura Brasa. PHOTO: PURA BRASA

The Iberico Pork Paella ($37++ for a small portion, $59++ for a large) is a richer take on the rice dish, topped with Iberico abanico – a marbled and flavourful cut – and crisp pork jowl, with artichoke and aioli. Cooking it in the Josper gives the rice a kiss of smokiness and a crisp socarrat.