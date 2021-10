Smoking food has caught on in Singapore in the last year or two, with restaurants and home-based food businesses sprouting up to offer American-style barbecue and smoked charcuterie such as bacon and guanciale, and home cooks buying smokers to DIY at home.

One restaurant serving excellent smoked tomahawk steaks is ASAP & Co in North Bridge Road. The owners, Mr Isrudy Shaik and Mr Hairul Isa, have opened a new restaurant, Cherry & Oak in Owen Road, and the pull for me is its smoked nasi lemak.