Friyay!: What to eat

YAN TING

NEW CHEF UNVEILS NEW MENU

Yan Ting, the Chinese restaurant at St Regis Singapore, has a new chef at the helm and things are looking good.

Hong Kong-born Chan Wing Kwong has worked with many restaurant groups here, including Peach Garden and Paradise Group. He was last with Crystal Jade Golden Palace at Paragon Shopping Centre.

His new menu at Yan Ting reminds me of what I liked most about the one he had at Crystal Jade. The dishes sound ordinary and look simple, but are executed well.

Take, for example, the Baked Black And White Pepper Shrimps With Glass Vermicelli ($48), a dish served in many restaurants. The pepper here packs a stronger punch, the result of using top quality ingredients and the way the chef blends the two types of peppers.

Stir-fried US Beef Tenderloin With Sliced Garlic ($48), with its distinct smokiness and tender meat, is also worthy of being labelled the restaurant's signature dish.

Then there is Braised Angel Hair Pasta With Crispy Sakura Shrimps (part of a set meal priced at $128 a person), which appears to be a plain noodle item, but is delicious. The shrimps are fried to an aromatic crisp.

If you feel extravagant, check out the Braised Bird's Nest Broth With Peach Gum ($118 a person). Unusually, the resin is used in a savoury soup and not a sweet dessert.

WHERE: Yan Ting, St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: Noon to 2.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10.30am to 12.30pm, 1 to 3pm (Saturdays and Sundays), 6 to 10.30pm daily

TEL: 6506-6888

SOFTHAUS

NEW ICE CREAM KIOSK BY JANICE WONG

Dessert chef Janice Wong launched an ice cream kiosk called Softhaus in Great World last month. It blends her passion for creating sweet flavours with her love of colours.

The shop's decor includes splashes of bright colours and soothing pastels. A screen shows an animation of swirling vibrant stripes.

Among the ice cream flavours on offer are avocado banana, single-origin Colombia coffee, Madagascar vanilla bean, roasted pistachio and sea salt. There is also a keto chocolate sorbet for those on special diets.

A scoop costs $6 or $7.

Choose your toppings - which range from popcorn and macaron to old-fashioned ice gem biscuits and toasted desiccated coconut - for another 50 cents to $1 each.

Put your ice cream in a cone ($1) or a waffle bowl ($1.50). For takeaways, each pint costs $16.50 to $20.

There is a dizzying number of choices, but you need not worry about holding up the queue while you decide. Orders are made digitally by scanning a QR code, and you pick up your ice cream and pay at the cashier.

What I like is the quality of the ingredients used, which is obvious when the flavours taste natural and not of artificial essences. Many of the ingredients are also locally sourced and sustainable, and there are options for plant-based milk and sugar-free substitutes like maltitol.

WHERE: B1-K135 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade

MRT: Orchard/Tiong Bahru/Fort Canning

OPEN: 10am to 10pm daily

BLANCO COURT BEEF NOODLES

NEW OUTLET IN TAMPINES

The beef noodle chain has not only been given new life, but is also going from strength to strength under third-generation owner Mike Loh and his business partner Dion Lim.

They recently opened their eighth outlet at Our Tampines Hub with a 40-seat restaurant concept boasting an expanded menu of side dishes. The older outlets are located in foodcourts and there is a smaller eatery at Aperia Mall in Kallang Avenue.

Non-beef eaters can order Mushroom Chicken Rice ($6.90) or nibble on small bites - Signature Fried Chicken Wing (from $4 for two pieces), Prawn Roll (from $3.90) or Tau Kee Roll (from $3.90).

The star dish remains the beef noodles. They come with a choice of toppings like sliced beef (from $7.90), beef ball (from $7.90), beef tripe (from $7.90), beef tendon (from $9.90) and beef shank (from $9.90).

I always order the Superior Beef Noodles (from $10.90), which has a bit of everything. The tripe and tendon are cooked till just a little bite is left, while the meat slices are never overcooked.

The thick piece of braised shank stands out because it is not usually found at other stalls. It is delicious, with the streaks of sinew riddling the meat simmered till they turn gelatinous.

The noodles come in soup or dry versions. I prefer the soup version, which has a good aroma of spices and herbs. I feel the gravy for the dry option can do with more oomph.

WHERE: Blanco Court Beef Noodles, 01-15 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

OPEN: 10am to 10pm daily