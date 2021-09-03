Friyay!: What to eat

CHILLI CRAB THEME

SPECIALS AT ORIOLE COFFEE + BAR

It may be September, but Oriole Coffee + Bar continues to celebrate one of Singapore's favourite delicacies - chilli crab - in new dishes that were launched yesterday.

Its supply of crab meat sauce comes from the Jumbo Seafood chain, and the best part is, you don't have to fuss with shells.

My favourite new dish is the marinated de-boned mid-wing coated generously with spicy chilli crab sauce ($18.50++).

I also enjoy the chilli crab linguini ($30++), which is already a menu bestseller. The heat is most pronounced in this dish and I relish every bite with the crab lump meat.

Two dishes feature the chilli crab sauce with cheese - a 12-inch chilli crab thin-crust pizza ($32++) and waffle cheese fries with chilli crab dip ($16.50++), a returning dish with nacho cheese drizzled over the fries this time.

I'm not particularly keen on the combination because the cheese mutes the heat. But go for the dishes if you prefer something more mellow. I go for the crisp fries below the cheesy layer and dunk them into the sauce served on the side.

Other offerings include a chilli crab burger ($28++), which has a thick crab meat patty topped with the sauce; and fried butterfly buns with chilli crab sauce ($18.50++ for two).

They pair well with light, easy-drinking beer (from $10++ for a bottle) from home-grown brewery Specific Gravity.

The dishes are available for takeaway and delivery as well.

WHERE: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Till Nov 30, 10am to 10.30pm daily

TEL: 6238-8348

INFO: Go to www.oriole.com.sg or order at delivery.oriole.com.sg

CASUAL OMAKASE

REN LOUNGE

Indulge in an omakase meal in a more casual setting at Ren Lounge in the foodie enclave of South Beach Avenue. The space features a lounge for bar snacks and drinks, a private room and a 16-seat counter to watch the chefs in action.

Helming the kitchen is executive chef Samuel Lau, formerly from the one-Michelin-starred Shinji by Kanesawa at The St Regis Singapore. Prices range from $80 to $180 for lunch, and $160 to $300 for dinner.

As with omakase meals, menu items change depending on the chef, to showcase the freshest seasonal produce. Highlights from my meal include an uni and ikura starter, an assortment of sushi and a chutoro donburi.

If you prefer a simpler meal or snacks with drinks, the lounge area offers bar bites such as oysters (from $28.80 for six) and ebi tempura ($13.80). Mains include Australian Angus sirloin steak ($26.80) and chirashi bowls (from $28.80).

WHERE: Ren Lounge, 01-01 South Beach Avenue, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade

OPEN: Noon to 2.30pm, 5 to 10.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays

TEL: 6983-4825

INFO: E-mail reservations@renlounge.sg

NEW DISHES

THE DRAGON CHAMBER

Venture into The Dragon Chamber, which is not quite your typical traditional Chinese restaurant.

It recently updated the menu with dishes such as a nourishing double-boiled almond mushroom sea whelk and conpoy soup ($16); tofu duo in a rich and sweet pumpkin gravy ($24); and assorted beef claypot ($40) with beef tendon, oxtail, tongue and cheek cooked in a fermented beancurd and oyster sauce.

For more luxe offerings, go for the fried kinmedai fish with crispy scales ($88) served in a Hong Kong-style sauce, or Golden Cloud Dragon Mountain ($88 or $138), a dish of fried whole lobsters tossed in sweet and savoury golden egg floss.

I'm also happy to see some of my favourite dishes still on the menu. They include the wagyu truffle beef hor fun ($32 or $58) with deep-fried hor fun strips, poached egg and truffle gravy; and Firecracker Chicken and Maple Fritters ($16 or $30), which is basically la zi ji or deep-fried diced chicken with chopped dried chillies, cashew nuts, chives and Szechuan peppercorns served with youtiao fritters baked in maple syrup.

A new dessert item is salted caramel ice cream and fries ($12). I'm fine with the combination, but the addition of Szechuan sauce, candied bacon and dried plum is too much. Try this if you are feeling adventurous.

WHERE: The Dragon Chamber, 2 Circular Road

MRT: Raffles Place/Clarke Quay

OPEN: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10.30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

TEL: 6805-8181

INFO: thedragonchamber.com