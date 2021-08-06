Friyay!: What to eat

PREMIUM DONBURI

FAT COW

Give yourself a treat this National Day long weekend with indulgent donburi from Japanese restaurant Fat Cow.

Instead of the usual chirashi bowls topped with raw fish, two of Fat Cow's five new rice bowls (from $68+ to $188+) showcase Miyazaki A4 wagyu in two ways.

One offers thin, marbled slices of wagyu sashimi, while the other features wagyu tartare mixed with pickles, garlic, spring onions and a housemade sauce. Both are topped with caviar, Hokkaido uni and ikura on a bed of Japanese rice.

If you prefer tuna, go for the Negitoro Kaisen Donburi ($158) with fatty tuna, Hokkaido uni, ikura and onsen egg on Japanese rice.

All donburi come with chawanmushi and miso soup.

The delivery and takeaway menu - which will remain after the current heightened alert period - also features dishes such as the signature Fat Cow Donburi ($55), with charcoal-grilled wagyu, Wagyu Yaki Udon ($38), and Toriyama A4 Tenderloin Wagyu Curry ($48).

WHERE: Fat Cow, 01-01 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 3pm, 5 to 7.30pm; closed on Mondays

TEL: 6735-0308

INFO: delivery.fatcow.com.sg

FRESH FISH AND MEAL KIT

WHOLEFISH.SG

If you are looking for an alternative supply of fish, check out online platform Wholefish.sg.

It offers a range of fish - from pomfret to salmon to stingray - as well as other items, such as Muar chunky fish otah, prawns and frozen dim sum.

Go for its collaboration box with popular zichar restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood. For $80, it comes with two cod steaks, a whole flower grouper and a whole sea bass - both gutted, cleaned and descaled.

You get a packet each of Keng Eng Kee's Signature Nonya Sauce to cook with the grouper and Superior Soy Sauce to go with the cod. Recipe cards are included too.

The fuss-free meal kit is easy enough for any kitchen novice to whip up. I have not been to our usual fishmonger at the wet market for a while, so I am relieved that mum approves of this - for the freshness, quality and reasonable price.

INFO: Order at www.wholefish.sg (Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 6pm). Order by 9pm daily for next-day islandwide delivery. Delivery is free with a minimum spend of $65 and costs $10 for orders below $65

VEGETABLE PATTIES

LOADED GUN KITCHEN

Aside from frozen patties made with plant-based meat, I have not been able to find delicious and satisfying vegetable versions.

That is until I tried the Midnight Gospel vegetable patties from home-based business Loaded Gun Kitchen. They are named after the Netflix animated series of the same name, which features a psychedelic multiverse.

Each patty is made with beetroot, broccoli, walnuts and the primary ingredient of shiitake mushrooms. Freshly milled oat flour and chia seeds dissolved in water act as a binder, so there is no egg used.

Pan-fry the patty in oil for about five minutes till you get a nice caramelised crust, or bake in the oven at 200 deg C for 12 to 15 minutes.

The combination of ingredients does not sound particularly appealing, so I'm surprised I enjoy it.

The walnuts and beetroot are not overly minced and retain a nice bite and crunch.

The patty is tasty on its own, but you can also dress it up in a salad or burger.

Each pack comprises two chilled 120g patties ($20.90) and you can make the most of the patties by making smaller veggie balls or crumbling them into a pasta sauce. Or have them with Loaded Gun Kitchen's versatile plant-based dips.

In this case, no meat, no problem.

TEL: WhatsApp 8170-7100

INFO: Order at loadedgunkitchen.com. Delivery is only on Thursdays and Saturdays between 2 and 5pm; order by 10pm the day before. Delivery is free for orders above $70, and costs $10 for orders below $70. Self-collection from Dunbar Walk is available on Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 to 9pm