Your weekend dining and entertainment guide

Friyay!: What to eat

(From left) Mad About Sucre’s Nana, Spring and Square Root.
(From left) Mad About Sucre’s Nana, Spring and Square Root.PHOTOS: MAD ABOUT SUCRE
(Right, from top) Mad About Sucre's Nana, Spring and Square Root.
Kingsman: Fragrant Garlic Kurobuta Pork JowlPHOTO: KINGSMAN
Roast meats at Sin Cuisine.
Roast meats at Sin Cuisine.ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN
Food Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MAD ABOUT SUCRE

All of 2020 felt like winter to me. The uncertainty that hung over everything, the isolation.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2021, with the headline 'Friyay!: What to eat'. Subscribe
Topics: 