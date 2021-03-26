Friyay! What to eat

FRASERS TOWER

NUSANTARA CUISINE IN THE CBD

If you're looking for an affordable lunch in the Amoy Street area, head to Nusantara Singapore at Frasers Tower, a self-service eatery which opened last month.

It serves Nusantara dishes, which involve Malay and Indonesian cooking, and specialises in rice bowls comprising meat or seafood and vegetables. The bowls can be topped up with a la carte orders of fried chicken ($12) or mackerel ($6.90).

The Beef Rendang Bowl ($10.90) is good. It comes with tender pieces of beef shin slow-cooked in spices and coconut milk, as well as keropok and pineapple achar. You can add a choice of vegetable dishes such as garlic kailan and sayur lodeh.

If you're feeling adventurous, try the Belimbing Lamb Bowl ($15.90), where the main item is charcoal-grilled lamb shoulder cooked in a lemak belimbing gravy. The sour and spicy dish is rather unique, but also a tad gamey.

There are vegetarian bowls too, such as Nusa's Vegan Rice Bowl ($9.90), which comprises blue pea rice topped with two choices of vegetables, sambal hijau, keropok and achar.

If you prefer noodles, the Dry Laksa ($6.90) is a good alternative. The rice noodles are fried with beansprouts, prawns, eggs and beancurd and served with sambal tumis and lime.

WHERE Nusantara Singapore, 02-16/17 Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street MRT Telok Ayer/Tanjong Pagar OPEN Mondays to Fridays, 7.30am to 7pm INFO Go to www.nusantara.sg

FAIRMONT SINGAPORE

BENTO BOX DEAL AT MIKUNI

Mikuni, the Japanese restaurant at Fairmont Singapore, is celebrating the annual Hina Matsuri, also known as Girls' Day or Doll Festival, with a bento box promotion until the end of this month.

The festival, which fell on March 3, is a day when Japanese families pray for their daughters' good health and happiness.

Mikuni's bento set comes with the Hinamatsuri assorted kuchidori, a variety of snacks traditionally eaten in spring. These include an uni cake, goma tofu and fresh bamboo shoot. There are also sawara (Spanish mackerel), scallop and otoro sashimi, as well as sushi rolls.

Hot dishes include scallop and kinmedai tempura and a delicious lobster uni yaki, which is grilled lobster covered in a sauce made with cream and sea urchin.

But the highlight is the miso-braised A5 Miyazaki wagyu beef, which takes three days to prepare. It is marinated in red wine for a day, braised the next day, and finally heated and reduced before serving.

The set ends with a dessert platter of opera cake infused with green tea, kuzumochi ice and a green tea macaron.

WHERE Mikuni, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road MRT City Hall WHEN Till Wednesday, noon to 2.30pm daily PRICE $138 a person TEL 6431-6156

FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

HAWKER POP-UPS

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is working with young hawkers for pop-ups - called "Past Meets Future" - at its Town restaurant from now till August.

On Friday and Saturday evenings each month, different stalls will contribute to the restaurant's a la carte buffet.

For this month, four stalls are featured - Eat 3 Cuts, Authentic Hock Lam Street Popular Beef Kway Teow, Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah and Tree Coconut Nasi Lemak.

My favourite is Tree Coconut Nasi Lemak in Jalan Berseh Food Centre, which I had rated as one of the top five nasi lemak in Singapore in December 2019. The dish comes with a crispy fried chicken wing and delicious sambal on mildly fragrant coconut rice.

The beef kway teow is pretty good too, with a tasty stock and beef slices that are cooked just right.

The eatery's buffet offers a regular selection of hawker dishes as well. The chicken rice is very good. Also, try the whole roasted baby chicken sapit, which comes with fried rice and belinjo.

WHERE Town, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT Raffles Place WHEN Till Aug 31, Fridays and Saturdays, 6.30 to 10pm PRICE $69 an adult, $35 a child TEL 6877-8911