Friyay! What to eat

NORTH & SOUTH INDIAN CUISINE

TIFFIN ROOM

It is not often that one can enjoy dishes from North and South India together in a five-star setting. But that is what you get with Tiffin Room's collaboration with Samy's Curry.

Available until March 10, the set menu at the fine-dining North Indian restaurant at Raffles Hotel Singapore brings together dishes by its chef and those from the popular banana leaf rice eatery in Dempsey Road.

It starts with two appetisers - Tandoori Prawn and Tulsi Mahi Tikka - from Tiffin Room. These are followed by Samy's specialities - such as Mysore Mutton, Chicken Masala and Fish Curry - served with rice on a banana leaf.

Then, it is back to North Indian signatures such as Scallop Curry and Lamb Biryani with assorted breads. Dessert is Rajbhog with Chocolate Jalebi, also from Tiffin Room.

The collaboration showcases the differences between the two cuisines, like how southern dishes are spicier. Go really hungry because it is a lot of food.

WHERE Tiffin Room, Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road MRT City Hall WHEN Till March 10, noon to 2pm, 6.30 to 9.30pm daily PRICE $78 a person, a vegetarian set at $68 is also available TEL 6412-1816

WALLET-FRIENDLY YAKINIKU

YAKINIKU-GO

If you enjoy yakiniku but are turned off by the high prices usually charged by Japanese BBQ beef restaurants, head to Yakiniku-Go at The Seletar Mall. The quick-service, pork-free eatery offers platters at prices that are easy on the pocket.

Try the Yakiniku-Go Set ($15.80) with three cuts of beef - short plate, Angus ribeye and beef tongue.

Get the Manzoku Platter ($17.80) for more variety. It comes with beef short plate, ribeye, flap meat, boneless short rib, outside skirt, beef tongue, chicken and lamb. The quality is not top grade, but you get good value for the price.

If you want something better, the Wagyu Tokujou Karubi Set ($26.80) comprises 100g of wagyu chuck rib that has good flavour.

Yakiniku-Go is a new concept by RE&S Enterprises, which also operates Japanese eateries such as Kuriya Dining and Ichiban Boshi.

WHERE Yakiniku-Go, 01-49/53 The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue LRT Fernvale OPEN 11am to 10pm daily TEL 6242-5939

TWO SICHUAN DISHES IN ONE

HONGUO

Spicy grilled fish and hotpot are two Sichuan dishes that are very popular here.

Which is why Honguo, a chain of eateries specialising in Yunnan and Sichuan dishes, has combined them in its new dish, Chongqing-style Fish Pot ($32, above).

You get a whole seabass seasoned with herbs and spices before being grilled, then simmered in a choice of mala or sour vegetable broth.

Add typical hotpot ingredients ($3.50 each) such as shimeji mushrooms, beancurd skin, glass noodle and bamboo shoot. There are 11 toppings to choose from, so you can end up with a complete meal in one pot.

Otherwise, supplement it with other dishes from the menu. I recommend the Sze Chuan Chicken In Basket ($8.80), which boasts delightfully crispy bits of fried chicken tossed with dried chilli. Or get the Sze Chuan Ma La Fragrant Pot ($16.80), which comes with ingredients such as corn, potato, long bean and pork fried in mala sauce.

If you need something to relieve the chilli burn, the Pumpkin Fries With Salted Egg Yolk ($8.50) does the trick nicely.

WHERE Honguo outlets at B1-06 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street and B1-75 Nex, 23 Serangoon Central MRT Bugis, Serangoon OPEN 11am to 10pm daily TEL 6884-4717 (Bugis Junction)/ 6634-4675 (Nex)