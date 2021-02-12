Friyay! What to eat

Your weekend dining and entertainment guide

Crispy Pork Cheek ($19, above)
Crispy Pork Cheek ($19, above)PHOTO: MICASA KITCHEN & BAR
Bao filled with Sake Smoked Pork (above).
Bao filled with Sake Smoked Pork (above).PHOTO: NEON PIGEON
Food Editor
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MICASA KITCHEN & BAR

My friends' teenage son once said, at an epic dinner in a Shanghainese restaurant, that "there is no over-ordering, only under-eating". I almost never pay attention to teenagers. But to this one, I do. He thinks the way I do.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2021, with the headline 'Friyay! What to eat'. Subscribe
Topics: 