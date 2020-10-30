Friyay!: What to eat

FRUITY FLAVOURS

KOCHI CITRUS DESSERTS AND DRINKS

Three weeks ago, I was briefly transported to Japan for a few hours at a media tasting held at multi-concept space Appetite and organised by the Kochi representative office here.

I got to try a variety of citrus fruit from the Kochi prefecture, which is the largest producer of yuzu. It was also my first time tasting other citruses such as konatsu (sweet and sour) and buntan (sweet and bitter).

The office has been instrumental in getting chefs such as Appetite's Ivan Brehm and 2am: dessertbar's Janice Wong to work with these fresh citruses.

I'm still hoping that chef Brehm rolls out his Iberico pork loin and Kochi yuzu risotto dish in his restaurant, but in the meantime, you can get chef Wong's chocolate bon bons ($25 for a box of five) from her dessert kiosks and online. The flavours are salted yuzu, bergamot konatsu, konatsu green tea, buntan and yuzu white miso - all well-balanced with sweet, sour and umami notes.

Or go for her Zesty dessert ($22) at 2am: dessertbar in Holland Village. It is a delightful play of textures and flavours comprising items such as konatsu cheesecake, yuzu sorbet, bergamot cheese, konatsu chiffon cake, parmesan bergamot salt biscuit and white miso yuzu sauce.

The citruses also feature in cocktails ($55++ for three till January) at IB HQ Singapore bar in Duxton Road.

The Papeda cocktail is made with Icelandic vodka, curry-infused gin, vanilla and Kochi yuzu juice; while Kanji features genmaicha-infused blended malt whisky, light miso, pineapple as well as Kochi bergamot and buntan juices. A refreshing non-alcoholic option is Tombo, which has Seedlip Spice 94, hibiscus grenadine and Kochi yuzu juice.

In support of ground-up dining initiative Hi5SG, the cocktail bar will donate $1 for every sale of the three drinks, while the Kochi office will donate $1 for each box of bon bons sold. The donations go to =Dreams, an educational programme for underprivileged children by the South Central Community Family Service Centre.

WHERE IB HQ Singapore, Level 2, 76A Duxton Road; and Janice Wong Singapore outlets at Raffles City Shopping Centre and Paragon INFO Go to www.ibhqsingapore.com or order bon bons online at www.janicewong.online

VALUE-FOR-MONEY SET

EXECUTIVE LUNCH AT LEVEL33

If you are heading back to your office in the Central Business District, plan your next lunch at craft-brewery restaurant and lounge LeVeL33.

At $42++, the lunch menu (11.30am to 2.30pm, weekdays only) is good value and includes a choice of main course along with an appetiser buffet comprising a small selection of cold cuts, cheese, salad and fruit.

You cannot go wrong with the classics - a hefty burger and fries, fish and chips, and pan-seared local sea bass. Meat lovers can go for the lamb gnocchi with stout-braised Mottainai lamb with pine nuts, raisins and goat cheese.

Add on grilled "ugly" French beans dusted with cumin and chilli salt ($8) and Ah Hua Kelong Seafood Bouillabaisse - which is a steal at $9 and packed full of seafood such as mussels, prawns, clams and fish.

WHERE LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard MRT Downtown/Raffles Place OPEN 11.30am to 10.30pm daily TEL 6834-3133 INFO www.level33.com.sg

CANTONESE FEAST

YAN'S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY MENU

Classic flavours shine in Cantonese restaurant Yan's five-course menu ($98++ a person, includes a glass of house red or white wine), which celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Start the meal with a nourishing double-boiled Brazilian mushroom and chicken soup with dried sea whelk and dried scallops, followed by sauteed crayfish with scrambled eggs and sweet Taiwanese cauliflower.

My favourite dish is the poached cod with daikon and luffa in a delicious savoury broth made with waxed duck meat and fermented beancurd - inspired by Yan's head chef Ng Sen Tio's memories of heritage staples from his first apprenticeship.

His braised soya chicken with egg noodles is also a hit. The springy noodles are tossed in a tasty sauce of black vinegar, soya sauce, minced parsley and raw garlic.

Complete the meal with a refreshed version of Yan's signature dessert. The chilled mango cream topped with vanilla ice cream and oats served in coconut now comes with housemade deep-fried Sweet Egg Twists topped with caramel and sesame seeds.

WHERE Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT City Hall WHEN Till Nov 22, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily TEL 6384-5585 INFO: E-mail reserve@yan.com.sg