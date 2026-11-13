Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Fried sandos, cheesecake and coconut drinks: 3 viral arrivals to try at Ion Orchard

New openings at Ion Orchard are Yee3, Age.3 and Mr. Cheesecake.

SINGAPORE – Fuel up in town this festive season with three freshly landed, viral brands making their Singapore debut at Ion Orchard within a week of one another.

From Nov 13, you can get in line for Age.3, Japan’s viral fried sando shop known for its signature sandos made with fried shokupan (Japanese milk bread) that is filled to order.

The menu offers 35 sweet and savoury options. Prices start at $4.80 for a whipped cream sandwich and go up to $12.80 for the Mont Blanc-style chestnut and cream sandwich.

Age.3's potato salad, egg salad and tuna mayonnaise sandwiches. PHOTO: AGE.3

Savoury highlights include the grilled keema curry ($6.80); grilled cheese and smoked salmon ($9.80); and Japanese BBQ beef and egg ($10.80), which includes a base of potato salad.

Sweet choices include blueberry ($6.80); ganache matcha ($7.80); and Japan’s top-selling creme brulee ($7.80), filled with fresh whipped cream and custard, then topped with a torched sugar.

The brand’s first store launched in Ginza in Tokyo in December 2023, and has since established an international presence in various cities, including Shanghai, Sydney and Bangkok.

Yee3

Yee3's coconut frost shake series. PHOTO: YEE3

A few kiosks away from Age.3 is drinks store Yee3 from China – known for its coconut drinks made with fresh Thai coconut water. It soft-launched on Nov 7, with a grand opening set for Nov 20.

The star drink here is the signature pistachio cloud coconut water ($6.20), topped with a thick and creamy pistachio topping.

Another refreshing option is the coconut frost shake series (from $6.90), with flavours such as matcha, grape and mango.

The ice coconut series (from $5.90) includes rose, mint and lychee coconut water options.

Established in November 2023 in Shanghai, China, the brand has expanded to over 500 stores globally, including locations in Kuala Lumpur and Sydney.

Mr. Cheesecake

For its first Singapore pop-up, Mr. Cheesecake offers six cheesecake options. PHOTO: MR. CHEESECAKE

On the third floor of Ion Orchard, Tokyo-born dessert brand Mr. Cheesecake is running its debut pop-up till Dec 30.

The takeaway kiosk offers six cheesecake options – if you have at least $62 to spare.

Other indulgent block-shaped Basque cheesecake creations are cream brew coffee ($68); caramel earl grey ($68); matcha ($69); rich tiramisu ($69); and sakekasu coconut ($69), which combines sake lees, coconut and sweet lychee puree.

Each cake can be savoured frozen, half-thawed or fully thawed – the best way to enjoy the sweetness and aroma.

Established in 2018, the brand’s pop-up here is by Caravel Co, the team that previously launched another viral Japanese dessert brand, Cheese Wonder, at Ion Orchard from May to July 2026 .

Following these cult brand debuts, Japan’s famed bakery chain I’m Donut? will enter the scrum in December at Ion Orchard as well. Other recent additions to the mall include Japanese restaurant Gatten Sushi in June, Tiffany & Co’s Blue Box Cafe in July and Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza in September.