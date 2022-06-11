For many, their first taste of champagne is a memorable occasion, often coinciding with a celebration.
Mr Olivier Krug, director of the Krug champagne house, has no memory of it, though.
For many, their first taste of champagne is a memorable occasion, often coinciding with a celebration.
Mr Olivier Krug, director of the Krug champagne house, has no memory of it, though.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2022, with the headline French house Krug champions sustainable champagnes. Subscribe