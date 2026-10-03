Four bars that embrace art, history and travel

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Bar Kap is situated in the House of Tan Yeok Nee, a national monument built over 140 years ago.

SINGAPORE – A podcaster, a merchant and a poet walk into a bar. But wait, which one?

Several new watering holes have sprung up around Singapore in recent months, complete with quirky concepts and themed menus.

There is something for the history buffs (an ornate bar set in a national monument); struggling artists (a co-working space for creatives that plies you with on-tap cocktails while you clear admin); men of letters (a high-altitude bar with drinks inspired by Singapore literature); and even rail fans (a martini bar inspired by old-school luxury trains).

The Straits Times checks out these buzzy openings to find out how they are pouring new life into the local F&B scene.

The Dead Poets Society Bar

A cocktail from The Dead Poets Society Bar inspired by What Gives Us Our Names, written by Singaporean poet Alvin Pang. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Where: 60-01 UOB Plaza 1, 80 Raffles Place

Open: 3pm to 11pm daily

Info: www.instagram.com/deadpoets.sg/

Though initially themed after the 1989 American film of the same name, The Dead Poets Society Bar has acquired a distinctly local flavour in recent months.

It now draws inspiration not just from dead poets, but also living ones – local luminaries like Cyril Wong are among the writers featured on the new menu, which launched in September.

“In Singapore, we have a very strong literary movement, but it’s not celebrated enough,” says operations partner M.X. Yang, who came on board with business partner Johannes See in May. The duo, both 41, run activations consultancy Pour Decisions and were tasked with rebranding the bar, which was founded by entrepreneur James Liu in November.

“A lot of tourists come here and want to understand Singapore. So why not let this menu be their guide?” adds Yang.

Instead of providing them with a physical map to the island, they have constructed a mental map – a mixological journey into the heart of the Singaporean psyche. It is the Singapore story, but not the one most visitors are familiar with.

For instance, the drink Comfortably Numb mirrors the emotional state of characters in Little Ironies: Stories Of Singapore , a 1978 collection of short stories by writer Catherine Lim that peers into the everyday lives of Singaporeans from across the social spectrum.

Here, mezcal is infused with la zi ji and spiced up further with chilli, garlic vodka, hua diao wine, sesame oil, chicken salt, honey and lime. The effect is supposed to be a drink that burns, yet is impossible to quit – much like life in Singapore.

The Drift cocktail at Dead Poets Society Bar. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The highball-style cocktail Drift, meanwhile, is inspired by Wong’s 2002 poem Boats . It is an ode to the fleeting romances between people passing through Singapore at different times – a Bangladeshi migrant worker and domestic worker from the Philippines, for example.

So the team has paired the flavours of umeshu and kaffir lime together in this drink, two flavours that, according to Yang, were “never destined to be together”. He adds: “Somehow, they work well together. But if you sit with the drink for too long, it splits.”

Though he was worried these concepts would be a bit too high-brow for guests, the drinks have been well-received so far. They can be paired with bar bites like crispy whitebait ($16) from Si Chuan Dou Hua, the restaurant the bar is situated in.

Located on the 60th floor of UOB Plaza, the bar has a sweeping view of the Singapore skyline. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

All drinks cost $23. The initial menu launched with six literary cocktails, but Yang, a self-proclaimed “nerd”, is constantly experimenting with new recipes, depending on where his reading list leads him.

He also plans to tap theatre, so drinks inspired by local plays might one day make it to the menu.

Bar Kap

Bar Kap’s lancet windows are one of its most recognisable features. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Where: House of Tan Yeok Nee, 101 Penang Road

Open: 5pm to midnight, Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays

Info: barkap.sg/

Walking into Bar Kap, you might notice two lancet windows peeking out above the liquor cabinet like the ears of a cat. It is a playful detail in an otherwise sophisticatedly ornate space – and one that the owners of the bar nearly wanted to remove.

“We thought the windows looked a bit out of place and wanted to hide them. But we realised later that it wouldn’t feel right,” says Chai Karim, 29, principal of Gaia Lifestyle Group and the Karim Family Foundation, which owns the House of Tan Yeok Nee.

The 68-seater bar, which opened in May, is located in the heritage mansion.

Eventually, the team grew so fond of the windows that, instead of viewing them as a limitation, it decided to lean in and embrace their quirkiness.

Bar Kap’s food and drinks are inspired by the building’s history. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The windows are now the bar’s logo and its defining motif. They also lend their name to one of the cocktails – a strong concoction of cognac, vermouth, gentian, cherry and orange called Lancet ($32++).

The drinks menu pays tribute to the house’s various residents. It opens with the Kapitan, a tribute to Tan Yeok Nee featuring drinks like Pepper Peddler ($28++) and Gong Fu Merchant ($20++).

“We imagined what he might have brought back from his travels, and used those ingredients in the drinks to tie it back to his story,” says general manager Kavish Hurrydoss, 29.

Subsequent sections draw on later chapters in the house’s history. The Station Master Era incorporates ingredients and styles likely favoured by the British station master who occupied the house in the early 1900s, hence drinks like the scotch-based Tank Road ($28++) and the spirit-forward Dynamo ($28++).

The Order Era, meanwhile, is inspired by the building’s stint as St Mary’s Home and School for Orphaned Eurasian Girls, while the Dynasty Era celebrates the house in its present form, its creations modelled after artefacts like the family seal.

Though the team lets history dictate the flow of its programme, the members are not sticklers for accuracy.

“We took a fair bit of creative licence in the development of the menu. We didn’t want it to end up being like a cafe in a history museum, but a more abstract interpretation of the identity of a Teochew mansion within Singapore,” says Karim.

Bar Kap opened in May. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The food menu was also designed with a contemporary touch.

No wok hei or open-fire cooking here – another constraint of being located in an over-140-year-old national monument – but you will find South-east Asian dishes with an element of personal history. The slow-cooked pork jowl ($24), for one, is served with the Karim family’s sambal matah.

“The important thing we wanted to get across is that this house isn’t a temple; it’s a house.” says Karim. “We imagine that in the past, when Tan Yeok Nee invited guests over, he’d share family recipes and things he grew up eating with his guests.

“And now that we are the stewards of the house, we want to continue that practice.”

One Trick Pony

One Trick Pony is a co-working space by day and bar by night. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Where: 03-01, 98 Club Street

Open: 5pm to 11pm, Mondays to Wednesdays; 5pm to midnight, Thursdays and Fridays; 4pm to midnight, Saturdays

Info: www.onetrickpony.sg/

Equipped with a bar, test kitchen and media studio, this co-working space is anything but a one-trick pony.

So named ironically, it brands itself as a halfway house for creatives of every sort: aspiring artists, writers, photographers, musicians, even podcasters.

“We call ourselves that because we want this to be an in-between space for people branching out from their corporate jobs. Maybe they’re working a nine to five, but have a creative passion on the side and need somewhere to work on that and meet other creatives,” says Deon Phua, 33, One Trick Pony’s creative director.

Membership costs $188.88 a month, with no lock-in period . The sooner you leave, the better, he says.

The media studio at One Trick Pony. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“Flexibility is like a big aspect of what we do and it’s how we try to walk the walk and not just talk the talk ,” adds marcom director Jake Camacho, 34. “If you say you’re going to support creatives and help them transition into a different career, you can’t lock them in. It’s got to be somewhere where someone can come, grow, nurture his or her skills, make connections and then take that next step.”

In addition to use of the three storeys, members also have access to exclusive networking events, and can host their own events at a special price. The venue, which opened in May, can accommodate 42 seated guests.

Some of these events are open to the public too. For instance, in June and July, they hosted weekly Admin Nights, in which guests were encouraged to power through the grunt work – sorting invoices, sending calendar invites, updating Excel sheets and other unexciting tasks – together. Prizes were handed out for achievements like most tasks completed or most improved mood.

“It’s part making fun of our inefficiencies as creatives, part leaning into the fact that we’re more likely to clear admin if there’re other people around,” says community director Chris Shearmon, 42.

Test kitchen at One Trick Pony. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Other times, his team organises vinyl listening sessions or charcoal-drawing workshops. On regular nights, the space becomes a bar at 5pm on weekdays, with cocktails, freezer-pulls and an ever-changing menu of sharing plates like tandoori cauliflower ($26++) and pork and fennel rigatoni ($30++).

All cocktails are served on tap and non-alcoholic by default, but can be dialled up with a shot or two. For instance, guests can get their Golden Glow ($11++), a fruity concoction of matcha, pineapple, calamansi and coconut, spiked with sherry and rum. A punchy version with 5% ABV costs $17++ while the full send, with up to 20% ABV, is priced at $20++.

“We want everything to be as accessible as possible, and that goes down to curating how much alcohol you want to drink,” says founding director Jay Gray, 36.

One Trick Pony sells cocktails on tap. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

This way, the bar-cum-restaurant-cum-co-working space can appeal to as wide a demographic as possible. Though positioned as a space for creatives, Gray stresses they do not gatekeep. “We don’t have a fixed archetype for our guests, and I love that.”

The Singapore Martini Club

The Singapore Martini Club’s interior is modelled after a vintage luxury train cabin. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE MARTINI CLUB

Where: 01-01 Rendezvous Hotel, 1 Tanglin Road

Open: 6pm to 2am, Tuesdays to Saturdays

Info: www.thesingaporemartiniclub.sg

The Singapore Martini Club is a destination disguised as a journey. The bar is designed to resemble a luxury train carriage from the Belle Epoque era, complete with a ledge above some tables where guests can store their belongings.

Even the all-martini menu follows this anorak conceit, with over 50 martinis grouped under different “stations”. The journey starts at the main station, anchored by zesty drinks like the Kochi Yuzu Martini ($24++), before moving on to martinis that are more savoury, tea-infused, fruity and herbal.

The fifth stop puts a funky spin on classic martinis – for example, the club does a Mexican Espresso Martini ($27++) with tequila, coffee hazelnut and coconut – while the final stop rounds the experience off with dry classics like the Alaska Martini ($29++).

The Singapore Martini Club serves 50 types of martinis and bar snacks like tuna belly tartare. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE MARTINI CLUB

Owner Dario Knox, 40, wanted to focus exclusively on martinis because he felt this category of cocktails had not yet been fully explored or done justice to.

“You’ll find plenty of bars that curate excellent dry martinis, others that do a wonderful Gibson, and others that will still offer a martini trolley but then fall short of all the other dozens of martini expressions. We wanted to build a place that encompasses all of them,” he says.

Why the train theme though? He says it is because one question kept coming back to him as he worked through the menu: How to take guests on a journey and transport them someplace else without actually having to move?

“The goal was to find the best way to ‘travel’ while keeping guests in a communal space where they could see one another, mingle and move around. And what better way to travel and to bring guests on a journey than a luxury rain carriage from the golden age of rail travel?”

No trip is complete without food, so the bar serves up a smattering of light bites too. Pick from six varieties of olives, or snack on tapas like bikini sandwiches ($26++) or tuna belly tartare with sesame and yuzu ($28++).