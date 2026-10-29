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Former The Masses chef-owner Dylan Ong charts new path with local F&B group Creative Eateries

As head of restaurants of Creative Eateries, chef Dylan Ong has been refreshing menus across the group.

SINGAPORE – After 17 years of running his own restaurants – most notably Saveur and The Masses – local chef Dylan Ong is charting a new path with home-grown food and beverage (F&B) group Creative Eateries.

Ong, 39, quietly shut Franco-Asian restaurant The Masses and Singaporean cuisine restaurant Choon Hoy Parlor – in neighbouring units at Capitol Singapore – on June 1 and joined the group a week later on June 8.

The Masses, first established in 2017 at Beach Road, relocated to Capitol Singapore in 2024. Choon Hoy Parlor, which took over The Masses’ Beach Road space in 2024, also moved to Capitol Singapore in June 2025.

Back in 2011, Saveur started as a hawker stall offering affordable French cuisine to the masses. It evolved into bigger restaurant concepts and eventually shut its final outlet in 2025. Ong had left Saveur in 2017 to start The Masses.

Unlike several other F&B businesses that announce their closures, there was no “last hurrah” for The Masses and Choon Hoy Parlor.

In fact, both restaurants still stand fully furnished at the mall, which he says is in agreement with the landlord for future tenants to take over. As of Oct 29, both brands remain listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Ong says he had planned the closure in January without looking for investors or to “hard-sell” himself. He cites rising costs and declining revenue as the reasons for closure and had considered venturing overseas before he was approached by Creative Eateries in May.

Calling himself an “anti-hero”, he decided to silently bow out instead of following other businesses to make a closure announcement and have diners flock to the restaurants.

“Consumers do not hold sentimental values to a brand. Why announce and then people throng in just because it’s the last piece of us they can get? I decided to put a full stop, rather than let people put a full stop to it,” he says.

A new path at Creative Eateries

Only members of his team were aware of the closure and several of them have moved with him to Creative Eateries.

This includes Dexter Ko, now the group’s executive chef, and Benji Chew, who oversees the kitchens at Tanglin Cookhouse Typhoon Cafe.

As head of restaurants – a new role created for him – Ong oversees all 13 brands under the group, spanning 13 outlets. Brands include Bangkok Jam, Siam Kitchen, Suki-Ya and Vineyard at Hortpark.

The most recent refresh is of Barossa Steak & Grill at VivoCity, which reopened after three weeks on Oct 17 following a $500,000 renovation.

Barossa Steak & Grill's Christmas Table. PHOTO: CREATIVE EATERIES

Ong and his team have been working on festive menus for all the outlets and Barossa’s Christmas Table ($69++ a person) – a sharing feast for three to four people – rolls out from Nov 1 to Jan 7.

Highlights include lobster bisque, roasted hispi cabbage, whole josper-grilled lemon sole and Barossa charcoal-roasted angus beef.

Besides refreshing menus and venues, Ong is also focused on building his team and improving the company culture.

The addition of Ong comes about a year after the group was acquired by another local company, Asia White Knight Group, in November 2025.

It is an investment and operations group in the franchise sector helmed by its director and serial entrepreneur Adam Tan, and his older brother, local actor Andie Chen, the group’s chief marketing officer.

Then, ST reported that the group has set a three-phase growth plan to hit its target of $100 million in annual revenue within five years, which Ong says is on track with restaurants like Tajimaya Yakiniku and Tanglin Cookhouse performing “better than expected”.

His job now still feeds the masses, albeit on a much larger scale with the group, with plans to continue expansion and refining its brands in 2027.

In the cut-throat F&B scene, he expects more independent chefs like himself to join bigger F&B groups.

He says: “The good part is you elevate groups that may not see culinary approach as their main focus. The bad is that diners may miss the old restaurants they once loved – the stewards are no longer there anymore.”

In the long run, the father of three has set a 12-year runway for himself, where he can retire into a mentor role.

His frank advice for those looking to enter the scene? “Do it only when you are not afraid to let go of everything – your freedom, resources and state of mental health . Go for it, knowing how long you can survive and if someone can back you.

“If you think it is a luxury job, don’t even try.”