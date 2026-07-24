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SINGAPORE – After seven years at three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette, local pastry chef Louisa Lim is opening her own dessert atelier Loulouca on July 29.

Located at 6 Ann Siang Hill, the space is split into two zones: a takeaway entremet gallery with a coffee counter at the front, leading to a 20-seat dining area with a view of the all-female team in the kitchen.

Day-time options – for dine-in or takeaway – include Loulouca’s namesake cake ($16), an elegant take on the classic tiramisu made with sobacha (Japanese buckwheat tea), soft maple cremeux, Vanuatu vanilla and coffee praline.

Other highlights include Tropical Exotic ($14), made with mango, passion fruit and pineapple; and Matcha Kaya Pistachio ($14) – a cross between a Paris-Brest and a Mont Blanc – with a crisp filo pastry tart layered on roasted Iranian pistachio cream, delicate choux pastry stuffed with pistachio praline topped with matcha and kaya cream.

Three ice cream flavours (from $7 for single scoop) – Sobacha, Earl Grey and Pistachio – will also be available. Prices for coffee start at $4, matcha from $7.

From 7 to 11pm, the dine-in menu focuses on four beautifully plated desserts alongside a selection of wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Tiramisu ($28) crosses into this menu. It is further elevated with Lim’s signature sobacha ice cream, coffee-soaked biscuit cuillere, coffee praline and caramelised pecans, crowned with a delicate buckwheat tuile.

Loulouca’s Tiramisu. PHOTO: LOULOUCA

Three others showcase seasonal fruit.

The Strawberry ($30) spotlights Mara des Bois strawberries paired with creme fraiche, lemon curd, strawberry compote, sorrel and yoghurt sorbet, and a strawberry sauce.

A nod to Japan, the green-hued Shizuoka Melon ($32) includes a matcha meringue shell, Vanuatu vanilla mousse, lime and mint jelly, melon, watercress and mint ice cream, melon “carpaccio”. It is finished with olive oil and lime zest.

The Yamanashi Peach ($35) includes a peach compote with blackberries, blackberry yoghurt sorbet, Earl Grey chantilly, slices of Yamanashi peaches, topped with a thin layer of rose jelly.

The Yamanashi Peach. PHOTO: LOULOUCA

The menu will continue to evolve, says Lim, 34, who is also sticking to her guns about not offering any savoury options.

There are also plans to roll out a dessert gift box of local treats.

Lim says: “I wanted to create a space where you weren’t waiting an entire night just to get to the sweetest point. Dessert is the main event.

“My approach is to always create a dish that is delicate and balanced, but more importantly, is able to evoke an emotion, and drive home a feeling.”