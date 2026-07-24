Former Odette pastry chef Louisa Lim launches dessert atelier Loulouca in Ann Siang Hill
- Louisa Lim, former pastry chef of Odette, opens dessert atelier Loulouca in Ann Siang Hill on July 29.
- Loulouca offers day-time entremets, ice cream, coffee and matcha.
- The evening dine-in menu features four plated desserts and wine.
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SINGAPORE – After seven years at three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette, local pastry chef Louisa Lim is opening her own dessert atelier Loulouca on July 29.
Located at 6 Ann Siang Hill, the space is split into two zones: a takeaway entremet gallery with a coffee counter at the front, leading to a 20-seat dining area with a view of the all-female team in the kitchen.
Day-time options – for dine-in or takeaway – include Loulouca’s namesake cake ($16), an elegant take on the classic tiramisu made with sobacha (Japanese buckwheat tea), soft maple cremeux, Vanuatu vanilla and coffee praline.
Other highlights include Tropical Exotic ($14), made with mango, passion fruit and pineapple; and Matcha Kaya Pistachio ($14) – a cross between a Paris-Brest and a Mont Blanc – with a crisp filo pastry tart layered on roasted Iranian pistachio cream, delicate choux pastry stuffed with pistachio praline topped with matcha and kaya cream.
Three ice cream flavours (from $7 for single scoop) – Sobacha, Earl Grey and Pistachio – will also be available. Prices for coffee start at $4, matcha from $7.
From 7 to 11pm, the dine-in menu focuses on four beautifully plated desserts alongside a selection of wine and non-alcoholic beverages.
The Tiramisu ($28) crosses into this menu. It is further elevated with Lim’s signature sobacha ice cream, coffee-soaked biscuit cuillere, coffee praline and caramelised pecans, crowned with a delicate buckwheat tuile.
Three others showcase seasonal fruit.
The Strawberry ($30) spotlights Mara des Bois strawberries paired with creme fraiche, lemon curd, strawberry compote, sorrel and yoghurt sorbet, and a strawberry sauce.
A nod to Japan, the green-hued Shizuoka Melon ($32) includes a matcha meringue shell, Vanuatu vanilla mousse, lime and mint jelly, melon, watercress and mint ice cream, melon “carpaccio”. It is finished with olive oil and lime zest.
The Yamanashi Peach ($35) includes a peach compote with blackberries, blackberry yoghurt sorbet, Earl Grey chantilly, slices of Yamanashi peaches, topped with a thin layer of rose jelly.
The menu will continue to evolve, says Lim, 34, who is also sticking to her guns about not offering any savoury options.
There are also plans to roll out a dessert gift box of local treats.
Lim says: “I wanted to create a space where you weren’t waiting an entire night just to get to the sweetest point. Dessert is the main event.
“My approach is to always create a dish that is delicate and balanced, but more importantly, is able to evoke an emotion, and drive home a feeling.”
Loulouca opens on July 29 at 6 Ann Siang Hill. It operates from 11am to 11pm (plated desserts from 7 to 11pm), Wednesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more info and reservations, go to www.loulouca.com.