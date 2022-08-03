Former Antoinette chef Pang Kok Keong closing Hakka noodle stall on Aug 31

SINGAPORE - Chef-owner Pang Kok Keong will close his final Pang's Hakka Noodles outlet at Sprout Hub in Henderson Road on Aug 31 when its lease ends.

Its other outlet at ARC 380 in Jalan Besar closed last week, due to staffing issues, says Pang, who is best known as the founder of the now-defunct patisserie Antoinette.

The patisserie closed in 2020 after nine years.

Later that same year, Pang, 46, ventured into noodle stall at Xin Tekka food hall.

It closed after ten months, then reopened in May 2021 at Sprout Hub, followed by ARC 380 a month later.

It offers signatures such as Hakka noodles with yong tau foo and red wine chicken rice noodle soup with egg.

He is looking for a new location in the Bukit Merah area and hopes to reopen the stall in September.

The outlet will also operate Guppies, which sells grilled fish dishes, at night.

In the meantime, he is set to launch a new curry rice stall next week.

Called Supercurry, the brand will update curry rice with a "punchy and spicy" curry that is not the usual Hainanese curry, says Pang.

Its logo is a take on American lifestyle label Supreme.

Prices will start at $7.80 for braised, curry or fried chicken with omelette, braised vegetables and fried tau kee (dried beancurd skin).

Assam fish and rice, with the same three sides, is priced at $8.80.

Supercurry will be located at the same Telok Ayer coffeeshop as Malaysian-style nasi lemak joint Uptown Nasi Lemak.