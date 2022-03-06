Got Covid-19? Here is what you should, and should not, eat

Soft foods such as rice porridge are easier on the throat when you are home recuperating from the coronavirus, say dietitians

Food Editor
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Your head is pounding, your throat is sore. You have a persistent cough and feel very fatigued. You might not be able to smell and taste your food.

Yes, you are one of tens of thousands of people in Singapore who have come down with Covid-19.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 06, 2022, with the headline Got Covid-19? Here is what you should, and should not, eat. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top