Food Picks: Yan’s wellness lunch, hamburg steak at Tsukimi Hamburg, Shang Palace’s new menu

Wellness lunch
If you have been feeling under the weather, you can try Cantonese restaurant Yan’s wellness menu.
The five-course lunch ($68++ a person, minimum two people) is developed with guidance from Zhongjing TCM Clinic – a collaboration that started in May.
It focuses on food therapy (shi liao in Mandarin), which uses food with beneficial properties for prevention and rejuvenation.
The meal starts with a dim sum trio platter comprising steamed scallop dumpling with asparagus and black fungus, crispy puff with shredded radish and cordyceps flower, and steamed pork dumpling with Mandarin peel and goji berry. The addition of Mandarin peel – said to nourish the spleen and lungs – is intriguing as its flavour is not found in normal siew mai.
Then comes a nourishing double-boiled pork rib soup with glehnia root and Solomon’s seal, steamed cod with Chinese yam and preserved vegetables, and liquorice roast duck with stewed egg noodles. You cannot go wrong with Yan’s juicy roast duck, plus the Chinese liquorice root used is said to nourish the respiratory system and strengthen the qi (energy) of the spleen.
The meal ends on a refreshing note with chilled osmanthus barley cream with aloe vera.
To find out more about food therapy, sign up for the lunch on Sunday, which includes a workshop conducted by the clinic’s physician Lim Yanting. It is priced at $85++ a person and comes with a complimentary Lung Nourishing Soup Mix with ingredients such as cordyceps flowers, Chinese yam, Chinese barley and Solomon’s seal.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Oct 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm daily
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: E-mail reserve@Yan.com.sg or register for the workshop at https://str.sg/wrLC
Juicy hamburg steaks
There is something very comforting about digging into a juicy hamburg patty on Japanese rice. And that is what is dished out at the 38-seat Tsukimi Hamburg at Jurong Point’s &Joy Japanese Food Street.
Each freshly grilled hamburg steak – a blend of pork, United States beef and Miyazaki wagyu – is packed and moulded by hand.
The signature Tsukimi Hamburg Don ($12.80) is topped with a patty, grated radish and Japanese egg yolk. Delicate wisps of the remaining egg white is used in the accompanying soup.
The same patty is the star of other rice bowls, just with different condiments. My picks are the spicy sakura ebi in a fragrant garlic chilli oil ($11.80) and spicy nanban miso ($11.80).
Set meal options include Bacon Hamburg Steak Teishoku ($16.80), with a slice of thick-cut bacon and wafu onion sauce, and Kinoko Hamburg Steak Teishoku ($16.80), with mushrooms and a creamy mustard sauce.
Mix in some rice to mop up the yummy sauce.
Where: Tsukimi Hamburg, B1-52 Jurong Point, 1 Jurong West Central 2
MRT: Boon Lay
Open: 11am to 10pm daily
Info: https://str.sg/wrLy
New chef and menu at Shang Palace
Daniel Cheung, a veteran chef from Hong Kong with 37 years of experience in top-level Cantonese cooking, is the new executive Chinese chef of one-Michelin-starred Shang Palace.
Before coming to Singapore, he worked at the likes of Shang Palace Kowloon and The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Spring Moon restaurant.
After a preview tasting, I can safely say the Singapore restaurant is in good hands. Chef Cheung will introduce many of his well-loved dishes from Hong Kong in the new menu, which launches on Tuesday.
A must-try dish is the stewed shrimp pomelo peel ($28), where the usually discarded peel undergoes a remarkable transformation.
The peel is repeatedly placed in boiling water for two minutes to remove the bitterness, then soaked in ice water and squeezed to remove as much water as possible.
It is then simmered in oil and steamed in a stock made with fresh dace, dried sole, dried shrimp and dried scallop. The peel, which has a taro-like texture by now, gets flavour from the stock and the lush shrimp roe sauce that coats it.
I savour each bite and marvel at the work that has gone into the dish. No wonder it is not offered at more restaurants.
Other highlights from the chef’s repertoire include applewood smoked beancurd rolls with shiitake mushroom, carrot and green mustard ($18); fried rice with Kagoshima wagyu served in whole tomato ($28); and baked live prawns with garlic and Sarawak white pepper ($58).
The prawns are served in a claypot and tossed with fried shallots, garlic and Sarawak peppercorns at the table – filling the room with a lovely aroma and giving the shells that extra charred flavour.
Chef Cheung is just getting started and I cannot wait to see what he has up his sleeve.
Where: Shang Palace, Lobby Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road
MRT: Orchard
Open: Weekdays, noon to 2.30pm and 6 to 10pm; weekends and public holidays, 11am to 3pm and 6 to 10pm
Tel: 6213-4473/4398
Info: E-mail dining.sls@shangri-la.com