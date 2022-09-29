Food Picks: Yan’s wellness lunch, hamburg steak at Tsukimi Hamburg, Shang Palace’s new menu

Wellness lunch

If you have been feeling under the weather, you can try Cantonese restaurant Yan’s wellness menu.

The five-course lunch ($68++ a person, minimum two people) is developed with guidance from Zhongjing TCM Clinic – a collaboration that started in May.

It focuses on food therapy (shi liao in Mandarin), which uses food with beneficial properties for prevention and rejuvenation.

The meal starts with a dim sum trio platter comprising steamed scallop dumpling with asparagus and black fungus, crispy puff with shredded radish and cordyceps flower, and steamed pork dumpling with Mandarin peel and goji berry. The addition of Mandarin peel – said to nourish the spleen and lungs – is intriguing as its flavour is not found in normal siew mai.

Then comes a nourishing double-boiled pork rib soup with glehnia root and Solomon’s seal, steamed cod with Chinese yam and preserved vegetables, and liquorice roast duck with stewed egg noodles. You cannot go wrong with Yan’s juicy roast duck, plus the Chinese liquorice root used is said to nourish the respiratory system and strengthen the qi (energy) of the spleen.

The meal ends on a refreshing note with chilled osmanthus barley cream with aloe vera.

To find out more about food therapy, sign up for the lunch on Sunday, which includes a workshop conducted by the clinic’s physician Lim Yanting. It is priced at $85++ a person and comes with a complimentary Lung Nourishing Soup Mix with ingredients such as cordyceps flowers, Chinese yam, Chinese barley and Solomon’s seal.

Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Oct 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm daily

Tel: 6384-5585

Info: E-mail reserve@Yan.com.sg or register for the workshop at https://str.sg/wrLC

