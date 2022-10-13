Food Picks: Xian Ji Porridge moves to a new location, Canchita has a new vegetarian menu

You get a whiff of dried flatfish before you bite into the flavoursome minced pork rolled in balls in the porridge. The sweetness of the fresh pork is evident underneath the savoury seasoning.

Prices may seem a tad steep for porridge at a coffee shop, but you get good value for money as the married couple use fresh ingredients, and the porridge is cooked using a meat bone broth that is prepared from fresh trotter bones, ikan bilis and soya beans every morning.

The flatfish costs about $30 a kg and Madam Cheah deep fries it, instead of using ready-made powdered flatfish.

Once a week, she peels and slices shallots to prepare shallot oil for marinating her rice grains – a secret to her tasty porridge.

From Tuesdays to Sundays, the couple wake up at 2.30am to purchase fresh giant snakehead from the wet market at Chinatown Complex, before heading to Tiong Bahru Market to buy vegetables and fresh pork.

Madam Cheah is so fanatical about using the freshest ingredients possible that she handpicks everything – from the cuts of pork collar, which she watches the butcher grind into minced meat, to selecting individual stalks of spring onion.

She uses watercress from Hong Kong, which is less fibrous.

The sliced fish porridge with an add-on of watercress is $7. The fresh slices of giant snakehead are not marinated, yet they do not have a fishy odour. Each slice is tender with a slightly bouncy texture.