Food Picks: Unkai Sushi, YWCA Fort Canning and Da Paolo

My colleagues and I often get snippy e-mails from readers, upset that we have written about their favourite hawker stalls or restaurants. I am unmoved and unrepentant. Part of my job is to uncover gems in the food scene, and in a small country like Singapore, can any place really remain a secret? Please.

I am impressed by the quality and pricing at newly opened Unkai Sushi at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. Omakase meals for lunch and dinner cost $88++, $138++ and $188++. Remarkable, considering what other sushi-ya charge. They seem to be playing a game of "how much can I charge gullible diners".