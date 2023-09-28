Food Picks: Traditional rojak, char kway teow and chirashi sushi

Mei Jie Rojak

Rojak is not an uncommon dish, but it is getting increasingly difficult to find one that is worth going out of my way for.

I am delighted to stumble upon Mei Jie Rojak in New Upper Changi Road while dining at zi char stall Fatty Fong Seafood Restaurant, which is located at the same coffee shop.

The stall’s Traditional Rojak starts at $4 a plate, but I suggest ordering the $6 version because you get more ingredients, and it is suitable for two to three diners to share.

I add cuttlefish ($1.50) and a century egg ($1.30).

The stall is named after Madam Tan Siew Mooi, 67, known among her friends as Mei Jie. She is assisted by her 70-year-old husband, Mr Goh Hoo Kheng.

They are fastidious about the details, such as using their toaster oven to toast the tau pok and cuttlefish until crispy.

Toasted, the you tiao has a crusty exterior but its interior remains soft and chewy.

Instead of the mouth-puckering half-ripe pineapple commonly used in rojak, Madam Tan uses honey pineapple that is sweet and delectable.

Along with bangkwang and cucumber, you get slices of red apple, which lend sweetness, and green apple, which add slight tartness to the fruit salad.

What I like most about the rojak is the viscous savoury-sweet prawn paste sauce. Madam Tan mixes in assam juice and sour plum paste for extra zing.

Zesty slices of lime peel lift the mix with their citrusy perfume. Madam Tan takes care to remove the lime seeds before squeezing the juice into the sauce.

She is also generous with the crushed peanut topping.

She “fries” the fruit salad in her rojak clay bowl, one plate at a time, so be prepared to wait if there is a crowd.

Opened since 2020, Madam Tan plans to move out of the current stall unit towards end-November, when its lease ends. She is still looking for another suitable location to move to.

In the meantime, head down to enjoy the rojak before the stall closes.

Where: Mei Jie Rojak, Stall 4, 01-1300, 56 New Upper Changi Road

MRT: Tanah Merah

Open: 4 to 9pm daily; closed irregularly

Tel: 9059-4444

