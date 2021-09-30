Food Picks: The OG Mistake's briyani, North Miznon's vegetable dishes, Pink Fish's salmon noodle bowl

The OG Mistake's briyani

Briyani is one of those dishes that travel well for delivery. In fact, it may taste better a few days after.

My favourite now is from home-based business The OG Mistake, which launched last month (August) and offers a concise menu of delicious briyani and spicy dishes.

I relish each spoonful of the Prawn Biriyani ($14.90), which is cooked in a homemade broth and packed with prawn flavour. Or go for the Lamb Biriyani ($14.90), which comes with succulent lamb chunks.

Portions are generous and good for two to three people.



The OG Mistake launched last month and offers a concise menu of delicious briyani and spicy dishes. PHOTOS: EUNICE QUEK



Pair the briyani with the signature tender ghee-roasted lamb shank ($29.90) that is not overly gamey, spicy Chicken Uppu Kari ($13.90), or Prawn Thokku ($13.90) with quail eggs and onions cooked in prawn stock and finished with fresh coconut milk.

Orders open at the start of each week for the weekend via the business's Instagram page.

It is a good start for the family-run outfit. I look forward to it expanding into a restaurant.

Tel: WhatsApp 9471-1706

Info: Order via Instagram @theogmistake, islandwide delivery available at $10

Vegetable dishes at North Miznon

Almost a year after opening popular pita eatery Miznon in Stanley Street, famed Israeli chef-restaurateur Eyal Shani has launched its more upmarket sister restaurant North Miznon nearby in Amoy Street.

Both concepts come from Tel Aviv, Israel. And like at Miznon, the unassuming vegetable dishes shine at the new restaurant.

These include the roasted fennel bulb ($17); naked heirloom tomatoes mosaic ($19) topped with Greek extra virgin olive oil and sea salt; and a whole Indian cabbage head ($23), slow-roasted to tender perfection.



North Miznon's fennel bulb. PHOTO: NORTH MIZNON



And, of course, the brand's famous baby cauliflower ($19) is also on the menu.

Have your camera ready for the dramatic entrance of the sirloin roast beef carpaccio on a rock ($47), as well as the signature focaccia studded with tomatoes, onions and green chillies - served on the house - to mop up leftover sauces.

The bread, chopped into squares at the centre of the buzzy restaurant, is complemented with a trinity of sauces - zhug (fresh green chilli paste with garlic and olives), tomato salsa and sour cream.



North Miznon's sirloin roast beef carpaccio. PHOTO: NORTH MIZNON



Save space for dessert - pay $19 a person for an assorted spread served on a cardboard platter, or $20 for each dessert.

I enjoy the gluten-free naked chocolate cake as well as the "ants nest" cake, a honeycomb cake with toasty caramel notes balanced with a ginger-infused glaze.

The 65-seat restaurant is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but will resume dinner service on Tuesdays when pandemic measures ease.

Where: North Miznon, 110 Amoy Street, 01-01

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

Open: 5.30pm to midnight, Wednesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Tel: 8028-5204

Info: North Miznon's website

New dishes at Pink Fish

Fast-casual seafood eatery Pink Fish, which launched its second outlet earlier this month (September) at One Raffles Place, offers some simple yet tasty dishes that are exclusive to this location. Its first outlet, which opened in 2019, is at Jewel Changi Airport.

I'm initially sceptical about the taste of the quinoa or spirulina noodles topped with grilled Norwegian salmon, edamame and broccoli (from $10.90).



Pink Fish's quinoa noodles. PHOTO: PINK FISH



But I like that the chewy noodles are well-dressed in a fresh and fragrant onion oil and fried scallions, and topped with a dollop of sambal (optional). The dish also comes with grilled fiskekaker - a Norwegian fishcake made with white king salmon, haddock and Alaska pollock.

The other exclusive item is the Nordic Shrimp mentaiko bun ($10.90), packed with sweet shrimp tossed in a mentaiko dressing and topped with roe.



Pink Fish's shrimp bun. PHOTO: PINK FISH



The brand's popular poke bowls (from $10.90) and salmon burgers ($9.90) make light and healthy meals.

Where: B1-16 One Raffles Place, Tower 1, 1 Raffles Place

MRT: Raffles Place

Open: 10.30am to 7.30pm, weekdays, closed on weekends

Info: Order via Pink Fish's website