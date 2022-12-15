Food Picks: Sen Sen Sushi, The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie and Milk Bar ice cream

Sen Sen Sushi

Sushi in a supemarket

You know how you sometimes want a quick sushi meal and go to the supermarket to pick up a tray of nigiri sushi or maki? I am always conflicted. The trays of maki are often too much for me to finish in one sitting, and they do not keep. And there are always a couple of sushi on the tray I am not wild about.

Don Don Donki is fixing this problem at Sen Sen, located in its recently opened Jurong Point store. You can order the nigiri sushi you want and it is made for you on the spot. In the interest of speed, the balls of rice are machine made, but the fish is sliced to order.

This is not terribly different from trays of pre-made sushi, I hear you say. But wait. The menu has many items that are not part of the deli selection.

There is the terrific gunkan sushi filled with murasaki uni ($12), which is now in season. It has more character than sweet bafun and that whisper of funk at the end is marvellous. Two good shellfish options are tsubugai and hokkigai ($2 each), both sweet and springy.

Aburi salmon is the best-selling sushi at Donki and, yes, the Aburi Mentai Mayo Salmon ($2) is good. I especially love that lick of chilli oil that brings it to life.

Sen Sen offers other kinds of torched sushi too. The best one is Aburi Wagyu Beef ($6) topped with chopped negi. Aburi Anago ($4) is luxurious – the seawater eel fillet is draped languorously over a ball of rice, hiding it completely.

Sen Sen’s shari is made with Koshiibuki rice from Niigata Prefecture, and seasoned with a blend of two types of red vinegar.

The Japanese chain has Sen Sen in Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong too, but those are standalone restaurants.

I think Singapore cannot have enough well-priced sushi restaurants. This one is a good start, but it is very no-frills – no drinks (unless the customer buys it from the store), and no miso soup and other accoutrements. May they soon be available.

Where: Don Don Donki, B1-09 Jurong Point

MRT: Boon Lay

Open: Sen Sen is open from 11am to 9pm daily, the supermarket is open from 9am to 11pm daily

Info: www.dondondonki.com/sg

The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie

Signature pastry