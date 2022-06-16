Food Picks: Sake Matsuri sundown party, modern European fare at Poise

Sake Matsuri sundown party

After a two-year hiatus, the popular sake festival Sake Matsuri is returning for its fourth edition on June 25.

Although the ticketed slots - for sake tastings and retail - are sold out, you can still attend the sundown sake party from 6pm. Admission is free.

Festival food will be available and the drinks will keep flowing.

Premium spirits company Beam Suntory will helm a festival cocktail booth, while Restaurant Eclipse's bar manager Pranisa "Niza" Treechanasin and Section D home bartender Dannon Har will mix cocktails featuring sakes, along with Japanese spirits such as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka.

A selection of sake vendors will offer sakes by the bottle. You can also buy sake flights by online sake purveyor sakechan.

As part of the festival, there will be sake workshops and masterclasses conducted by experts and these are still available. They cover topics such as pairing cheese with warm sakes ($48, June 19, 2 to 3pm at Temple Cellars in Binjai Park) and exploring different expressions of sake rice ($38, June 25, 2 to 3pm at Temple Cellars at UE Square).

Where: UE Square, Skylight Atrium, 81 Clemenceau Avenue

MRT: Fort Canning

When: June 25, 6 to 10pm

Info: Sake Matsuri's website

