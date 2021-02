Pu Tien Ya Zhong Xiao Chi, a coffee shop stall at Rangoon Road, offers plenty of bang for the buck. Portions are generous and the quality of ingredients is more than what you would expect for the prices charged.

Order the Fried Lychee Pork ($6). On the menu, this dish is stated in English as Sweet & Sour Pork, but make sure you let the lady boss, Madam Weng Cui Jin, know you want the lychee pork fried without gravy.