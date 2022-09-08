Food Picks: Osteria Mozza opens for lunch; Diamond Kitchen, Revolver celebrate with deals, special menus

Revolver turns one with Greatest Hits Menu

The Indian grill restaurant in Tras Street may be just a year old, but it has already made a big bang in the food scene with its bold and inventive dishes. They are cooked on an open fire or in a tandoor, resulting in intoxicating smoky flavours that are enhanced with spices.

To celebrate its first birthday, Revolver is offering a Greatest Hits menu of its most popular dishes in September.

There are two dinner menus – the six-course Discovery Menu ($149 a person) and the eight-course Experience Menu ($199 a person). The smaller menu includes dishes such as Grilled Courgette Flowers Stuffed With Prawn Balchao, Fresh Paneer With Tomato Espuma and Kurobuta Pork Belly Vindaloo. The other menu has all that plus two more items – Rock Lobster Manchurian and Wagyu Scotch Eggs Topped With Caviar.

Both menus end the savoury courses with Parmesan Kulchette With Malabar Crab, which you must leave room for. Kulchettes are chef Saurabh Udinia’s mini versions of kulcha flatbreads that he stuffs with all sorts of delicious ingredients. They are a highlight of every meal at Revolver.

Lunch is a simpler five-course menu ($99 a person) with dishes such as Golden Pomfret With Goan Risotto and Quail With Black Garlic Yoghurt. You can top up with a la carte orders such as Prawns “Koliwada” Tempura ($28) and Kurobuta Pork Chop ($69).

Where: 56 Tras Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

Open: Thursdays to Sundays, 11.45am to 2.30pm, Wednesdays to Sundays, 6 to 10.30pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: For reservations, go to https://str.sg/wzaz or call 6223-2812

Osteria Mozza opens for lunch