Food Picks: Mondays, Monday Coffee Bar and Monday Blues

Mondays, skillet meals

What is it about Mondays that inspires so many songs, movies and books? Yes, that is the start of the week, when we are expected to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. But so few of us say Thank God It’s Monday (song, NOFX). For most of us, it’s Monday Mourning (book, Kathy Reichs) or Stormy Monday (movie, 1988).

Fortunately, there is an escape hatch – a chic cafe in Jalan Klapa that serves terrific food in skillets. Mondays is jointly owned by Mr Isrudy Shaik and Mr Hairul Isa, who serve beguiling, smoked food at Asap & Co and Cherry & Oak. At their new restaurant, which opened last month, they celebrate the skillet, used here to cook and serve the food.

Now the idea of a Cold Skillet sounds odd, but that’s what the appetisers are called. My Corsican Peach & Burrata skillet ($23) features baked clove-scented sweet peaches topped with chopped pecans and drizzled with a lightly tart balsamic dressing, as well as a large ball of burrata, the centre wobbly and semi-liquid. The single slice of toast, drizzled with olive oil, is inadequate to mop up all that goodness.

But save some space for the main courses. You will want to order Chili Con Carne Rosti ($24) just because the potatoes are so finely shredded they crisp up in a nest of fried goodness. The cumin-scented topping of ground beef and kidney bean stew gets more richness from two poached eggs topped with melted cheese. All I want is for this skillet to be served piping hot, not just hot.

And I wouldn’t mind some bread to mop up the egg yolk and beef either.

People who are carb-lite may prefer to forgo potatoes and zoom in on Garlic Tiger Prawns ($21) and Miso Pacific Cod ($32), skipping the toast that comes with the cod. Vegetarian folks have Crispy Cauliflower ($8) with a sweet-sour garlic aioli for a main-course option.

The place is well-known for its canele (which I am so over) and coffee (my $7 hot Onde Onde Latte is just milk coffee pimped out with coconut syrup), so when I return, it will be for the skillets. I wonder if I can have that terrific rosti with other toppings. Those strings of potatoes crisp up so beautifully, they need to be stars of the show.

Oh, and it is wise to read the drink coaster. “We’re actually closed on Mondays.” You see, Mondays are intolerable even for cafes called Mondays.

Where: 8 Jalan Klapa

MRT: Lavender

Open: Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am to 9pm; weekends, 9am to 9pm; closed on Mondays

Tel: 9114-1479 (no reservations)

Info: https://str.sg/wVvY

Monday Coffee Bar, neighbourhood hangout